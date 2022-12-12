There’s a fine line between raising awareness about hate speech and helping the spewers of that speech profit and grow from it.
Such was the dilemma The Daily News found itself in this weekend.
In its weekend digital edition, The Daily News reported about a white supremacist group planning to distribute antisemitic propaganda flyers across the island. The report was based on an alert circulated among members of Congregation Beth Jacob, a conservative synagogue in Galveston, after a phone call from the FBI’s Texas City office.
On Monday, Rabbi Peter Kessler of Congregation B’Nai Israel argued the report from Congregation Beth Jacob was overblown and Galveston wasn’t the target.
The FBI’s Texas City office, which couldn’t be reached for comment Sunday, on Monday confirmed the warning was about Texas in general and not specifically about Galveston.
“There is no white supremacist group that is planning on passing out antisemitic pamphlets in Galveston,” Kessler told The Daily News.
The message was sent to multiple synagogues throughout Texas, and has caused unrest in the Jewish community in Galveston, Kessler said.
“Spreading the message that white supremacists would come over the causeway to spread antisemitic pamphlets and target the Jewish community of Galveston is insane,” Kessler said. “The only way to handle these things is not to give these idiots publicity.”
Meanwhile, The Daily News called representatives from the Anti-Defamation League, who were concerned reports about an event that hadn’t occurred were premature and that white supremacist groups use media reports to raise money.
No one wants that. But the news is the news, and when readers are reaching out to us with concerns, we report on it.
Had we ignored the anxiety the FBI warnings had caused in Galveston, we wouldn’t be doing our jobs. Our silence might have been mistaken for, at the very least, indifference.
We report such stories not to excite fear or give groups publicity, or to help them raise money and recruit, but to raise awareness and alertness among readers.
Reports by members of Congregation Beth Jacob might have been overblown. But what can’t be overstated is such hate groups aren’t welcome in Galveston County, and we should all be vigilant in speaking out against hate speech.
Antisemitism is considered the world’s oldest hatred, starting in antiquity, continuing through the middle-ages, all the way to the Holocaust and since, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Antisemitism, including documented reports of harassment, vandalism and violence directed against Jews, last year was at its highest point since tracking began in 1970, according to the league. The organization expects 2022 numbers to be even higher.
What’s also true, is white supremacist groups have been spreading hate speech through flyers across Texas.
When news agencies report on hate groups, it gives those groups the publicity they seek, Mark Toubin, regional director at the Anti-Defamation League, told The Daily News.
The league’s preference would be for the media not to report on the distribution of antisemitic propaganda meant to harass Jews and raise anxiety in communities, Toubin said.
But if news agencies do report about such incidents, they should refrain from identifying the group or showing language on hateful flyers, he said.
The Daily News follows a longtime policy of not repeating hate language.
But editors decide about whether to name a group on a case-by-case basis, weighing whether it’s of compelling public interest or whether the identity of the group already is widely known. Our main job is to report all the information we have. Withholding information runs counter to our mission.
The Anti-Defamation League on Monday forwarded videos showing hate groups live-streaming their harassment of Jews to monetize the hate and raise money. The Anti-Defamation League fears naming groups would bolster their following.
The loosely formed white supremacist movement is so abhorrent to decent people, traditional fundraising efforts generally aren’t successful.
“As American political and social movements go, the white supremacist movement is particularly poorly funded,” according to an Anti-Defamation League report. “Small in numbers and containing many adherents of little means, the white supremacist movement has a weak base for raising money compared to many other causes.
“Moreover, ostracized because of its extreme and hateful ideology, not to mention its connections to violence, the white supremacist movement does not have easy access to many common methods of raising and transmitting money. This lack of access to funds and funds transfers limits what white supremacists can do and achieve.”
The Daily News has a responsibility to report the news and to do so in a way that doesn’t aid and abet hate groups.
Staying silent on such matters isn’t an option for The Daily News or for the community. It’s everyone’s responsibility to speak out against it.
If anyone finds hateful flyers, don’t throw them away in disgust. Keep them, report them to the police and also to the Anti-Defamation League at https://www.adl.org/report-incident.
• Laura Elder
