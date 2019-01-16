Last week, The Daily News published an editorial warning of the potential pain sitting on the doorsteps of those affected by the protracted partial federal government shutdown.
Less than a week later, federal workers sent home during the shutdown missed their first paychecks.
Regardless of your political leanings, expecting someone to work open-ended without pay is asking a lot. With more than 800,000 so-called non-essential workers not receiving payment for their services, the stress is quickly rising to the surface in the Galveston County area.
The government shutdown, which Tuesday entered its 25th day, found more than 50 federal employees protesting outside NASA’s Johnson Space Center in favor of reopening the government.
Bridget Broussard-Guidry, a NASA employee for more than 35 years, said she had been through shutdowns before, but was concerned this situation was different.
“We don’t see an end in sight with this one,” she said. “They aren’t even at the table communicating and working together to come up with a solution. We’re being used as political pawns.”
Justin Bautista, also a NASA employee, said the workers worried that people didn’t understand how the shutdown was hurting people.
“A lot of my own family and others aren’t paying attention to world news and didn’t know that I was furloughed and that there’s a partial government shutdown,” he said. “Part of that was that it started during the holiday season.”
Bautista was still working at the space center but was not getting paid, he said.
Wednesday brought news the government will be calling back 50,000 non-essential workers to address critical responsibilities related to overseeing flight safety, inspecting food and drugs, and disbursement of tax refunds.
Talk about a kick in the head to those told to stay home because they were deemed not essential.
Both houses of the U.S. Congress late last week approved a measure to guarantee back pay to the employees, and President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would sign the bill. The situation is already proving stressful to the furloughed workers.
Locally, a group of banks and credit unions stepped up to help those going without paychecks by offering special low or no-cost programs for those impacted.
“I think they’re beginning to get worried,” said Vic Pierson, president and CEO of Galveston-based Moody Bank. “They don’t know how long it will last.”
Both sides have dug in and are posturing for a long fight. What we hope is the people — or pawns, as characterized by those outside NASA’s Johnson Space Center on Tuesday — are called back to work soon before more damage is done to workers, families and our local economy.
• Leonard Woolsey
