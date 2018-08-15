Galveston County schools are about to reopen their doors to students, teachers and parents alike, just as they had in late summers for years before.
This year, however, things will be different. Much different.
After the tragic shooting at Santa Fe High School on May 18, schools across the county are operating with a new urgency to avoid or minimize the potential of a similar attack. From newly installed metal detectors to additional school safety personnel, going to school will never be the same in Galveston County.
Changes may vary from district to district, but the goals are the same: Create a hardened shell for a shooter or someone who wishes to do harm through some other means of violence to students, faculty or staff members. Implementing the use of clear backpacks, dozens of live cameras and amped up identification cards that can be tracked by a central service are all in the mix. Besides that, metal detectors, new procedures in classrooms and increased enforcement of dress codes are being rolled out or enhanced.
It is a sad day when the first day of school is greeted with “welcome, please walk through the metal detector.”
But, unfortunately, that is the world we now live in — one where students, parents and school employees will forever harbor the painful news resulting from the actions of a deranged shooter on the Santa Fe campus. Some things pass with time; this one, however, is not one of those.
This Sunday, The Daily News will take a look at what is being done in the face of this new reality and what parents and students can expect to find as they enter the classrooms for the first time this year.
Nothing is a stronger predictor of success in life than for a child to be educated in a safe, nurturing and scholastically challenging environment.
Let’s do what we can to make students and educators safer, but let’s also work to ensure we do not let the bad actions of a few distract too much from what the schools are there to do — provide the opportunity for young people to learn and grow.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.