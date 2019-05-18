The Texas House approved a measure Friday designed to help alleviate the ever-worsening long lines at the Department of Public Safety driver’s licensing centers.
DPS aims to process license and identification card applications within 45 minutes, but in 2018, the agency hit that goal only 30 percent of the time — down from 40 percent in past years.
In the last budget year, the department issued 3.5 million driver’s licenses and 603,000 ID cards. Many people visit one of the state’s more than 200 driver’s license offices to renew their licenses, which is required every six years for drivers ages 18-84.
One of the provisions in the bill would be to increase the expiration term of driver’s licenses from six to eight years, which is the maximum allowed under federal law.
Another part of the bill would be to commission a third-party study to examine the effect of moving the licensing responsibility from the DPS to the Department of Motor Vehicles.
The DPS is responsible for about 40 broad tasks, including patrolling the highways, fighting organized crime, cyber-crime and terrorism, inspecting commercial vehicles, operating forensic laboratories and managing a vast repository of criminal records, according to its Legislative Appropriation Requests. The Department of Motor Vehicles wouldn’t have those same naturally lopsided priorities.
The recommendation to move driver’s licenses to the department that also handles motor vehicle registrations and license plates comes from a Texas Sunset Advisory Commission report to the current legislature. The author of the measure that includes, among myriad subjects, moving the responsibility of license renewals to the DMV was Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, who chairs the advisory committee.
The legislation also requires items such as DPS reporting on its operations on the border and moving the agency’s responsibility for motorcycle and off-highway vehicle driving programs to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and does away with the need for licenses for several jobs, including “security sales person” and guard-dog trainers.
But almost hidden in the bill is the part that could affect the largest number of people — the part that delves into the driver’s license issue.
As with most measures in the Legislature, it really boils down to funding. This year, the department is asking for another $420 million over the next biennium to fix problems with the driver’s license process.
While we think moving the licensing process from the DPS — which is primarily a law enforcement agency — to the DMV is a logical move, it would need adequate funding or it also would fail, obviously.
As we wrote in a January editorial, one way the legislature could help is by putting money into improving the online option, because Texas, like everywhere else, is full of people who’d be perfectly happy never setting foot in a state office ever again.
Clearly though, the license system in Texas is broken. Maybe the Department of Motor Vehicles could do a better job of fixing it.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.