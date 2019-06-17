Texas is doing a disservice to its children by continuing to allow parents to opt out of preschool vaccinations for non-medical reasons such as the misguided fear that inoculation can cause autism.
Texas and about 14 other states allow parents to opt out of vaccinating their school-age children for reasons of conscience or personal belief, rather than for medical reasons, and a growing number of parents are doing so, with predictable consequences.
In Galveston County, the rate of kindergarteners entering school without vaccinations because of a non-medical exemption is generally on the rise, mirroring a rise across the state.
Since the 2005-06 school year, the rate of non-medical exemptions statewide has risen to 2.15 percent from 0.3 percent, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services.
In Galveston County, the Santa Fe Independent School District and the Clear Creek Independent School District have the highest non-medical exemption rates for kindergarteners with 3.95 percent and 2.58 percent.
The predictable consequence of that rise in exemptions has been a resurgence in serious childhood diseases that had become historical footnotes.
Unvaccinated children are especially at risk from measles, for example.
From Jan. 1 to June 6, 1,022 cases of measles were confirmed in 28 states, the greatest number of cases reported in the United States since 1992 and since measles was declared eliminated in 2000, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Of those cases, half occurred in an Orthodox Jewish community in Brooklyn, New York, where parents routinely opt out of vaccinations for their children because of religious beliefs.
New York legislators last week overturned the exemption for religious beliefs because of the Brooklyn outbreak. In California last year, a law allowing belief exemptions was abolished in response to an outbreak linked to Disneyland.
There’s no doubt the fear driving parents to send their children off to school without the proven protection afforded by vaccinations is genuine. Most medical authorities, however, argue there is no link at all between vaccinations and autism.
At best, the link is speculative, while the health risks in contracting a childhood illness such as measles are well established and serious.
One in every 20 children infected with measles gets pneumonia, the most common cause of death from measles in young children, according to the Mayo Clinic. One in every 1,000 will develop encephalitis that can lead to convulsions that leave the child deaf or mentally impaired. One or two of every 1,000 infected will die.
The most immediate victims in this are the unvaccinated children at the mercy of their fearful parents, and of lawmakers so wound up in abstract ideology or so lacking in political courage they won’t act to set things right.
But while keeping children from getting sick should be motivation enough, there might be a larger risk in the trend away from vaccinations. The rise of drug-resistant diseases, among the biggest threats to humans, is driven at least in part by under-reliance on vaccinations and over-reliance on antibiotics.
Some researchers argue the best hope of stopping the rise drug-resistant pathogens is through better use of existing vaccines and the development of new ones.
Allowing people to opt out of vaccinations for reasons other than medical is taking society in exactly the wrong direction.
• Michael A. Smith
