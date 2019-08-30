It’s nice to think that something as simple as lowering the speed limit by a few miles an hour along a hazardous stretch of road would keep people from killing themselves and others. Chances are it wouldn’t, though, as some local officials recently acknowledged.
That’s true everywhere, but became a matter of public discussion this week after a wreck that killed two people on FM 2004 south of Hitchcock.
The crash Tuesday was the third deadly collision on that stretch this year and caused the fourth and fifth fatalities of 2019, confirming the reputation of that section of FM 2004 as one of the deadliest roads in the county.
“We’ve had more than 60 wrecks on this road since March 2017,” Hitchcock Police Chief Wilmon Smith said.
Smith has been on the job only since January, but quickly became familiar with the hazard of FM 2004, he said.
“Historically, it’s always been a dangerous road, based on conversations I’ve had with firemen and other first responders that go out there,” Smith said.
The road is two lanes through a mostly rural area, but new subdivisions, including Sunrise Creek in Hitchcock, have been built along 2004, and industrial plants south of Hitchcock have contributed to increased traffic on it, city officials said.
The hazards are well-known and the government has attempted to make the road safer.
The Texas Department of Transportation installed flashing lights at the entrance to Sunrise Creek to try and slow traffic on 2004, to little effect, and congestion at that intersection is a persistent problem, Hitchcock Mayor Randy Stricklind said.
Transportation department representatives also told city commissioners at a meeting this month they would decrease the speed limit along 2004, he said.
The speed limit is 50 at Tacquard Ranch Road and will decrease by 5 or 10 miles per hour, Smith said.
New speed limit signs have not been erected and reducing the speed limit might turn out to be just a symbolic gesture, Smith said.
“People are not abiding by the speed limit out there right now, so at the end of the day that’s probably just putting a Band-Aid on it,” Smith said. “We need something in the form of widening the road and straightening out that curve.
“If you take that curve too fast, centrifugal force is going to take you into that other lane,” Smith said.
After news broke about the most recent deaths, Precinct 2 County Commissioner Joe Giusti told a Daily News reporter there are plans to improve parts of 2004, including building shoulders and straightening the curve out some.
That won’t happen before next year though and it will take months of construction to make the changes, which means things might get worse before they get better.
Among the problems, apparently, is that shift changes at some of the plants along 2004 put a lot of vehicles on the road at the same time and create a mix of slow-moving industrial traffic and traffic in a hurry to get home.
Maybe local officials should talk to some of those plant operators about staggering shifts.
The truth, though, is that no amount of government action and no amount of civil engineering can take the place of good sense and prudent action.
That road, and every other in this world, would be measurably safer tomorrow if people would just slow down, pay attention and exercise patience.
• Michael A. Smith
