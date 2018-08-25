Daily News reporters spent a lot of time recently talking to people in preparation for a special publication marking the anniversary of Hurricane Harvey.
Among the most striking things apparent from that reporting were these — many people are nowhere near having their homes, lives and businesses back together 12 months later; and flood insurance is the main thing separating those who are back to normal from those still living in gutted houses or someplace besides home. People who had it are back, or nearly so, and people who didn’t still are struggling.
We spend a lot of time talking about what the federal and state governments should do to reduce flooding along the coast. People have been lobbying since Hurricane Ike for a massive, and massively expensive, civil engineering project to dampen storm surge.
The marquee part of that for this area is the coastal spine, or Ike Dike, the public cost of which would be between $14 billion and $20 billion, according to the Army Corps of Engineers.
Since Harvey, people have been lobbying for various projects to reduce flooding along Clear Creek and the bayous during immense rain storms. The cost of those in total probably would be as much or more than the cost of an Ike Dike.
It’s appropriate to discuss those options, although some might not be economically possible or environmentally desirable and although coastal property owners would remain vulnerable to flooding for the decade or more required to complete some of them.
There are, however, simpler things local governments and local people could do now to improve one of the core problems.
Faced with the complicated prospect of reforming the National Flood Insurance Program, Congress in late July punted, as it had before, and reauthorized the status quo until a minute before midnight Nov. 30, the end of hurricane season.
It’s hard to fault lawmakers for that. The program is in bad financial shape and lobbying has been fierce by groups with diametrically opposed ideas about what to do.
The program had been about $30 billion in debt to taxpayers until late last year when Congress wrote off about $16 billion of that, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The debt is back up to about $20 billion, according to FEMA.
The program faces many challenges, not the least of which is the general problem of insuring property in areas that tend to flood against flood damage. Less general problems often come up, however, when experts talk about reform. Among them are low participation rates, properties that flood over and over again, lax local enforcement of floodplain rules and premium rates that are too low.
Debate about reform tends to focus mostly on low premium rates. There were calls, for example, for rate increases of 15 percent before Congress voted to do nothing until December.
Lawmakers should address low participation rates, lax local enforcement and repetitive losses before, or at least along with, rate increases.
Federal action isn’t necessary to improve the situation somewhat, however. Local governments could step up efforts to enforce floodplain building codes, for example, without federal mandate. Property owners could help by purchasing flood insurance whether they are required to or not.
Statistics from Hurricane Harvey show that vastly more people should have flood insurance than do have it. Insured flood losses from Harvey were about $11 billion, according to the Insurance Council of Texas. Uninsured losses were $100 billion, according to the council. More than 90,000 claims were filed against NFIP policies, yet 82 percent of households flooded during Harvey were uninsured, according to the council.
Uninsured property doesn’t directly burden the NFIP, of course, but it does so indirectly in at least a couple of ways. First, by forcing the program to get along on about 25 percent of the premium revenue it would have if flood-prone areas were closer to fully insured. Second, by bleeding the treasury to fund post-flood programs meant to help the uninsured rebuild. For Texas after Harvey, that number already is $5 billion.
People tend to say they didn’t have flood insurance because their houses never flooded before. They never say they lack casualty insurance because their houses never burned down before, though.
The main short-term lesson for Harvey might be that everybody living on a coastal plain needs flood insurance, federally mandated or not.
Michael A. Smith
Well said Michael, thank you.
