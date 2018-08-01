Galveston County should use more inmate resources to clean up and do basic maintenance along the beaches and roadways in area.
The Daily News reported Tuesday about a new program utilizing select inmates to collect garbage on Bolivar Peninsula. The move by Galveston County is in response to a federal order to change the way beaches can be cleaned on the quiet peninsula. The new program, which has select inmates collecting bottles, cans and coolers left behind on the beaches, began earlier this month.
The crews rotate among different sites on the peninsula, focusing largely on areas around Crystal Beach, Rollover Pass and Rettilon Road in Port Bolivar.
“The inmate trusty policy has been around a long time,” said County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, whose precinct includes Bolivar Peninsula. “There’s only certain uses that it’s advantageous and beneficial. In this instance, the beach is a perfect place for that.”
Jailers take what are deemed trusties — inmates who have earned a certain measure of trust – to the peninsula on weekday mornings to perform the cleanup. Inmates are served both breakfast and lunch. Water is also provided to keep inmates hydrated.
The inmates found plenty of work Monday — collecting 87 bags of trash. The count represented three times the volume collected on any given day the week prior, Apffel said.
A driving factor in this move is to ensure the safety of sea turtles and other beach-nesting wildlife. The county had been using heavy equipment to clean the beaches, but learned recently it lacked the proper federal permit. County leaders said they would apply for a permit, but getting one could take years.
The project has obvious legs of opportunity for the county. Why do we not use this taxpayer supported labor more frequently? The trusties are used for a limited amount of outside work, mainly keeping the Galveston County Justice Center grounds clean and washing county vehicles.
Why not expand and ramp up this program to the benefit of all Galveston County residents?
Several benefits come to mind. One is the visibility of inmates in green candy-stripped uniforms working to offset taxpayer expense. The effort would tell two stories — first that if you end up in county jail, you are going to be expected to earn your keep. And secondly, visually reinforcing that Galveston County is a place where a trip to the jailhouse is not a reprieve from the heat that includes three meals a day. You will be expected to serve your time — and that means by doing something productive.
With over 7 million visitors alone coming to the island, it is no wonder trash is left behind from League City to High Island and all places in between. Roadways, not only the beaches, need attention. The county should work to ramp up this program, which plans indicate will be in place at least through Labor Day, to one that benefits the community roadways as well as drives home a strong message that Galveston County is not a place you want to find yourself locked up.
• Michael A. Smith
