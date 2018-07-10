The city of Galveston’s attempts to address the serious shortage of middle-income housing is noble. But the city should use public resources cautiously — if at all — in trying to solve a problem in which the private market can’t make the math work.
Last month, Mayor Jim Yarbrough expressed the city’s interest in building a small subdivision on about 7 acres the city owns near Scholes International Airport. Homes on the property would sell in the $200,000 to $250,000 price range to help provide more housing choices for middle-class families on the island.
Housing affordability is a pressing issue across the nation and has become increasingly so in Galveston, where buyers are finding it difficult to find $150,000 to $250,000 houses that don’t need a lot of work and where insurance costs are higher because of storm risks.
Galveston’s population tends more and more to be either affluent or low-income. There’s a growing hole where the working middle class ought to be, and that’s an economic problem for everyone. Thousands of middle-income people work in Galveston, then return to the mainland where they spend their money. Also, high rents and house prices cut into local spending.
“Where housing is more affordable, households will have more discretionary income to purchase additional goods and services and to save (which generates investment),” Wendell Cox wrote in a June 18 article for newgeography.com. “All of this can contribute to job creation and a stronger economy.”
The city hasn’t revealed a lot of detail about the proposed development. But already, officials have made the mistake of using the word “affordable” to describe the initiative, putting some potential neighbors on high alert.
“Middle-income is different from low–income housing (also called “affordable housing” or “social housing”), which relies on public subsidies to serve the needs of households unable to afford the house prices or rents prevailing on the open market,” Cox wrote for newgeography.com.
The word “affordable” caused a stir. Councilwoman Jackie Cole last month asked for an update about the subdivision after so many of her constituents had approached her seeking details, she said. Some of the neighbors were concerned about the unknowns surrounding the project, she said.
That’s understandable. Those residents didn’t have much to go on. Let’s hope it was misuse of the word “affordable” and that islanders haven’t become so rarefied that the notion of living near $200,000 homes that police officers and teachers could afford would cause concern.
There’s still much to learn about the city’s plan and many questions to ask. The city bought the West End land for about $440,000 several years ago and plans to eventually sell it to a developer with deed restrictions about what type of housing can be built, officials have said.
How would the city control quality and prevent buyers from flipping the houses, eventually putting them out of reach of the people they were meant to help? How cheaply would it have to sell the publicly owned land to entice a developer?
In an ideal world, the private market would solve the problem and build houses middle-income buyers could afford. But the numbers don’t work, developers and builders of both affordable and middle-income housing insist.
Erika Poethig, director of urban policy initiatives at the Urban Institute, created a interactive game to illustrate the problem. She sketched out the simple math to help explain why the lowest-income housing can’t bring in enough rent to even cover the costs of construction and operation, let alone make a profit, reported FastCompany.com.
“The motivation behind doing this was to have a way for people to try to solve this problem for themselves, to understand the tradeoffs that are made by developers . . . what’s in their control and what’s out of their control,” she told the publication.
“If you adjust a slider to raise the rent too much, you get a warning explaining that your renters may not be able to afford food,” she said. “Even if you slash every conceivable expense — paying for the cheapest construction, ripping off your architects, not budgeting enough for maintenance — the calculator always reaches the same conclusion. Your project won’t cover costs, and you won’t be able to get a loan.”
Poethig’s game is about affordable rental properties but can be applied to the middle-income housing market.
“It’s extraordinarily challenging to produce housing for the middle class, because it’s very expensive to build today,” David Schwartz, CEO of Waterton, a real estate investor and property management company, told Urban Land Magazine.
“Land costs have gone up, and construction costs have gone up significantly. The result is that most of the new development over the past five years has been Class A, luxury, multifamily housing. In suburban markets, local communities have amped up their NIMByism. As a result, in the places where larger tracts of land would otherwise allow developers to build at a lower cost, there has been less supply.”
The city is right to want to solve its housing problem. But it faces challenges and a flurry of national economic factors — wages, interest rates, rising construction costs — which greatly complicate the industry, not to mention taxpayer and Not-In-My-Backyard resistance.
The city’s efforts and intentions are commendable. But the only way to win Poethig’s game is by heavily subsidizing developers. Is that the game Galveston wants to be in?
• Laura Elder
