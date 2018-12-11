No matter where you come down on the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ preferred plan for building a storm-surge barrier along the Texas coast, you should make time to attend one of the three meetings scheduled this week and next.
The engineering and funding questions around the vast project are themselves tremendous. The thing is intended to buffer the effects of extremely powerful natural forces and would cost somewhere in the range of $23 billion to $30 billion, unless it wound up being more than that, of course.
There’s nothing simple about any of that.
Despite those complex problems, however, the biggest challenge might be finding political consensus about the details — about who would be inside the barrier and who would be out in particular.
Opposition already is forming in Houston, on the Bolivar Peninsula, among Galveston residents and among environmental groups to what those details might look like on the ground.
And it’s not just man-on-the-street opposition. Rice University’s Severe Storm Prediction, Education & Evacuation from Disasters Center, which is pushing an alternative plan, has objected to the corps’ preferred option.
Corps officials have said the center’s objections were based on false information about the preferred plan. Be that as it may, the center has enough political clout that its opposition might matter.
A lot of the local opposition to the corps’ plan is over what may or may not be the path a barrier would follow along Bolivar Peninsula and Galveston’s West End. Several environmental groups that mined data from corps documents argue that path would be north of state Highway 87 on the peninsula and mostly north of FM 3005 on the island, leaving a lot of property exposed to storm surge.
Those and other concerns inspired the Turtle Island Restoration Network, Gulf Restoration Network, Concerned Citizens of Bolivar Peninsula, Surfrider Foundation Galveston Chapter, American Bird Conservancy, Galveston Bay Foundation, Bayou City Waterkeeper and Houston Audubon all to sign onto a column objecting to aspects of the corps’ preferred plan (‘Army Corps’ coastal spine comment plan unacceptable,’ The Daily News, Dec. 10, 2018).
State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who’ll represent this area in the Texas House, has objected to the corps plan for some of the same reasons.
And today appears a column from William Merrell, the Texas A&M University at Galveston professor who first broached the idea of an Ike Dike, making similar objections to the corps plan.
The idea of building a hard structure to protect the coast from storm-surge presents a lot to think about and a lot to debate about.
The corps, however, might not offer many chances to do that. As it stands now, the three planned meetings — two this week and one next — are all there will be.
So, now’s the time to get engaged.
• Michael A. Smith
