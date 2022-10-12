The phenomenon of loggerhead turtles stranding themselves on beaches all along the Gulf Coast is one of those extremely disheartening problems — clearly bad, but seemingly beyond any remedy to which most of us might contribute.
As The Daily News reported Wednesday, even the experts are struggling to determine why a record high number of loggerheads has washed up on Texas shores, many dead, the rest extremely weak.
“We do not know what is going on,” Christopher Marshall, director of the Texas A&M University at Galveston Gulf Turtle Research Center, told a Daily News reporter.
There are three ways, however, that we in the rank-and-file might help.
One is to call Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research, 1-866-877-8535, if you find a sick, injured or dead turtle. Just call, don’t try to rescue it yourself.
Another is participate in the Sip & Shop event to be held in downtown Galveston tonight. Some proceeds from that event will go to funding efforts to save the turtles.
A deeper way is help ensure the government understands there’s a constituency that wants conservation rules, such as those requiring the use of turtle excluder devices, aggressively enforced.
Whatever the cause of this recent spike in strandings, it’s causing a serious problem.
During the five-ish months from April 1 and Aug. 19, 272 loggerheads stranded in Texas, almost three times the typical annual average of 109, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
And the numbers still are growing, said Donna J. Shaver, Texas coordinator of the Sea Turtle Stranding and Salvage Network and chief of the Division of Sea Turtle Science.
“There have been 414 loggerheads stranded from April 1 to Oct. 7 in Texas,” Shaver said.
Of those, 161 were alive, 253 were dead and 46 of the live ones died shortly after being found, Shaver said.
That’s extremely bad news, because loggerheads, protected under the U.S. Endangered Species Act, already are listed as either endangered or threatened, depending on the specific population.
The International Union for Conservation of Nature considers the loggerhead to be a vulnerable species, which means they face a high risk of extinction in the wild.
Loggerheads are the most abundant species of the sea turtle that nests in the United States, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries.
One of the first questions is how the dead turtles died, which apparently remains to be determined.
“The investigation into the increase in strandings is ongoing and includes detailed necropsy of deceased turtles, extensive sampling of live and dead turtles, and environmental analyses to understand factors that may be contributing to these strandings,” the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said.
The real question is whether the stranded turtles drowned, or were dragged to near death in trawl nets, before they ended up on the beach.
That’s a key question because drowning in nets was a common reason for the population declines among loggerheads and other sea turtles, according to the administration.
That’s why commercial trawling boats were required to use excluder devices in the first place.
Lax government enforcement of conservation rules might not be the cause of these recent deaths and strandings, but that’s a good first place to look.
