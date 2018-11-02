Earlier this week, Gov. Greg Abbott unveiled to educators and business leaders a plan to begin reforming the school finance system.
The proposal, dated Oct. 29, was shown before a school finance commission he helped to create and has finished its work and released its recommendations to lawmakers.
The two main parts of the proposal would give school districts financial incentives to improve student performance.
It would also cap the revenue school districts can collect from property taxes in order to decrease tax rates, the Texas Tribune, which obtained a copy and published it online, reported.
In the presentation, Abbott proposed capping the increase in local property tax revenue school districts can collect per year at 2.5 percent.
Historically, the state has relied on rising local property taxes sent to Austin to fund increased education costs. In 2008, local revenue accounted for $18.2 billion in public education funding, not including higher education. The state aid was slightly higher at $18.24 billion.
Since then, state spending has remained relatively flat, peaking at $20.9 billion in 2016 and declining back to $19.6 billion in 2017.
Local revenue had, though, grown to $26.2 billion by 2017, according to the Legislative Budget Office.
If the Texas Education Agency’s projections hold true, the local share could skyrocket to nearly $30 billion over the next two years.
But, as Abbott noted in his re-election campaign platform, reforming the property tax system could have an effect on the so-called Robin Hood system of financing education.
In the 2016-17 school year, $1.7 billion was paid by school districts deemed wealthy under the recapture formula.
So, when you get to the bottom line, state lawmakers, when they begin meeting early next year, are going to have to find a way to put more state money into schools.
Will they be willing, or able, to do that?
But as noted, it is the first step — one that Abbott has appeared reluctant to take in past sessions.
The School Finance Commission has yet to present its recommendations to lawmakers. How much of Abbott’s plan will be contained in the report is unclear.
How much of either or both plans lawmakers use when crafting legislation is something to keep an eye on.
• Dave Mathews
