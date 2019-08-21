The Galveston City Council plans an unusual executive session today. It’s unusual in that the closed-door meeting is scheduled to include people representing the Port of Galveston, an organization that from time to time argues it’s not a subordinate part of city government.
This meeting is interesting because the Texas Public Meetings Act generally requires public groups to talk about the public’s business in public.
The law allows public bodies such as city councils to deliberate the public’s business in private when doing so protects some public interest greater than the public’s right to observe its own government.
City council members can shut the public out of discussions about how much they might be willing to pay for a piece of property, for example, to avoid driving up the price, or with their own attorney about a legal strategy for a lawsuit.
At issue today is a discussion about the city’s bargaining position in negotiations with Royal Caribbean International over a $100 million passenger terminal on public port land at Pier 10. The city argues a closed session is appropriate under an exemption in the law allowing private discussion of economic development issues.
Economic development definitely is among several topics city councils can discuss in a meeting from which the public has been excluded.
All those exemptions have something in common, however. They divide the world into two categories — the governmental body holding the closed meeting and everybody else, the public.
So, the city can talk to itself behind closed doors about economic development, so as not to tip its hand, but can’t talk to anybody else about it. It can’t selectively invite members of the public into that closed meeting.
The public must be all in, or completely out.
Which raises a question about what the Port of Galveston and the Wharves Board of Trustees are — a constituent part of the city government, as some city leaders have argued, or some semi-autonomous thing somewhat apart from the city, as port leaders sometimes argue.
If the port is a subordinate part of the city with interests defined by the city and absolutely in line with the city’s interests, its representatives can be in that closed meeting.
If it’s anything other than a fully subordinate part of the city — a department, for example — they are just members of the public who might have divergent or conflicting interests and can’t be in that closed, insiders’ meeting.
You could make valid arguments for either of those relationships — fully subordinate or somewhat autonomous — but you can’t switch back and forth depending on which happens to be the more convenient for the day.
• Michael A. Smith
