Although they took much longer than they should have, Hitchcock and Galveston officials did the right thing in following through with investigations of bullying claims lodged against their police officers.
The police officers, who in May were accused of bullying a Galveston woman and her grandson, will attend sensitivity training and will be disciplined, officials said Friday.
Fair enough. No one that we know of, including the targets of the bullying, were calling for anyone to be fired over the incident, as infuriating as it was. Reprimands and public acknowledgment the cities took the incident seriously seem appropriate responses.
But we’re curious about what the sensitivity training might entail. And we wonder under what justification the cities are declining to name the officers involved. Is it that they should be spared public embarrassment? Isn’t that once again reinforcing the officers are above the law, somehow under a protected status?
The disciplinary actions come more than a month after Janice Stanton said she and her grandson, Stanton Burke, 27, were bullied when they asked a police officer to move a private vehicle blocking an alley.
Stanton had filed the report because she said she thought race played a role in the encounter, and she feared what might have happened to her grandson had she not been with him.
Stanton and Burke are African-American. The two police officers were white, Stanton said.
Stanton and Burke, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney, were pulling out of her driveway in the alley between 36th and 37th streets about 1 p.m. May 8 to go to lunch when they found a black Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck parked across the alley, blocking the exit, she said.
A man in a police officer’s uniform was in the passenger seat, so Burke honked and then approached the man about moving the vehicle, Stanton said.
The passenger told Burke the driver would be out in a minute, Stanton said.
The driver approached the vehicle several minutes later and slowly got into the truck, which caused Burke to raise his hands in a gesture of exasperation, Stanton said.
The driver didn’t move the car out of the way, Stanton said.
The passenger in the police uniform got out of the truck with his hand on his gun and confronted Burke, Stanton said.
He told Burke to roll down the window and hand over his driver’s license, Stanton said.
“He didn’t see me until I started asking him, ‘Why? What’s the problem? Who are you’” Stanton said. “He said it was because we gestured.”
The officer told Burke he should have gone out the other end of the alley, Stanton said.
“I said, ‘You mean back up for the whole block,’” Stanton said.
The officer had refused to identify himself and had walked away, Stanton said.
Let’s not forget that the officers weren’t working a crime scene. They were picking up dry-cleaning.
Hitchcock and Galveston officials met with Stanton on Wednesday and told her they planned to have both of the officers involved attend sensitivity training and that they would both be disciplined, she said.
“She shared her views with us, and I think it was a positive result,” Hitchcock police Chief John Hamm said. “It was not her intent to make anyone look bad. It was her intent to evoke change.”
We sincerely hope Stanton was successful in her efforts to evoke change. We agree with Stanton the situation could have escalated to a tragic outcome.
Each day in this county, there are hundreds of encounters between police and civilians, some tense, some routine. We believe the majority of officers go about their jobs with respect for their duties and for the civilians who pay their salaries.
The underlying idea behind sensitivity training is developing respect for other people. Nationally, much of the focus of police sensitivity training has been on cultural awareness and attempts to educate police officers to be more sensitive to different ethnic groups, races and lifestyles.
But one of the most remarkable things about this incident is how many people of all races and groups could imagine it happening to them.
Police hold power. And in this case, the police officers abused that power.
Research shows sensitivity training doesn’t work when participants, be it in law enforcement or corporations, are “checking off a diversity box,” Victor Lipman wrote in an August 2016 article for Forbes.
“Most diversity training initiatives fail because they come across as a none-too-thoughtful exercise in political correctness, rather than the valuable business education programs they should be,” Lipman said.
Simply trying to legislate more positive attitudes toward diversity usually fails. Lessons from a few classes are quickly forgotten, Lipman said.
“But if they feel management is actually providing a thoughtful, authentic experience, an organization will have a much better chance of making diversity feel like the critical business issue it surely is,” Lipman said.
This, of course, means leaders in Hitchcock and Galveston must take the issue seriously and implement a culture that doesn’t condone abuse of power.
Stanton on Friday said she was happy with the result of the investigation.
“What I wanted is for them to have sensitivity training — that was the goal in my mind that was needed,” Stanton said. “To me, it makes everything worthwhile.”
We hope Stanton’s optimism is well founded and that this training won’t amount to simply checking off a diversity box.
• Laura Elder
