In 1845, the oldest newspaper in Texas, The Galveston News, became the first member of the first chamber of commerce in the state of Texas, the Galveston Chamber of Commerce. You could say our roots and commitment to local chambers of commerce run deeper than any other newspaper in the state of Texas — 173 years to be exact.
The Daily News remains a proud founding member of the currently named Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce — supporting business, philanthropic and community enrichment activities promoted by the organization. We consider our participation in this and the other chambers of commerce throughout Galveston County to be among the newspaper’s duties to local businesses and residents.
This week is national Chamber of Commerce week. And while there may be a dozen or so special dates on a calendar in a month, this one is worth a pause. Chambers of commerce play a vital role in the development of a community’s business identity.
Representing mostly smaller businesses, local chambers provide gatherings where local business owners gather to share ideas and concerns, and to network. Small-business owners are not only the backbone of chambers, but they are also the backbone of our local communities.
According to the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council, of the 5.6 million employer firms in the United States, firms with fewer than 500 workers account for 99.7 of businesses. And if you dial it down further, firms with fewer than 20 workers account for 89 percent of all companies.
Compare this to your local chamber of commerce membership list and you quickly understand why the health of these members is critical to a community.
From the League City Regional Chamber of Commerce in the northern end of the county, to the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce in the mid-county, to the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce on the island, these three represent thousands of locally owned and operated businesses. And in addition to these three, there are other smaller, but just as vital, chambers in the county.
If you run a local business and are not a member of your local chamber or chambers of commerce, give it another look. These three mentioned above are highly engaged in creating communities where people wish to work, live and reside. And as a member of each, The Daily News is comfortable saying they are a good return on our investment.
If you are a local business, make a call to your local chamber to learn more. If you are a resident whose business experience could help another business owner, reach out to your chamber and see whether there is a place for you to become plugged in.
One hundred and seventy-three years later, Texas and the communities across the state are better off for their local chambers of commerce.
• Leonard Woolsey
