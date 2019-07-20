The city of Galveston’s Landmark Commission was created to protect, enhance and promote landmarks and districts of historical importance in the city.
The Strand, which attracts thousands of visitors each year to the island, undoubtedly falls under the category of districts of historical importance.
The Strand is home to art galleries, restaurants, museums, clubs and a variety of shops selling all sorts of wares from souvenir T-shirts to high-end attire. The Strand is an island treasure that should be protected and preserved.
The commission voted July 15 to move ahead unanimously with an ordinance that would ban operators of shops along The Strand and Mechanic Historic District, between 20th and 25th streets and certain parts of Mechanic Street within the district, from hanging merchandise or items over the doors or exterior features of historic buildings.
The ordinance is an attempt to better display the exterior architectural features of downtown buildings, which draw people to the island, said Tom Schwenk, landmark commission chairman. The concern is operators of some stores cover up the historical building features with merchandise.
The ordinance wouldn’t apply to operators who put tables, signs or other items on sidewalks — and wouldn’t regulate the kind of merchandise placed in windows. This new ordinance, which isn’t demanding a lot, would allow proprietors a chance to still advertise without hindering the architectural views to the public.
Many people attended the July 15 meeting regarding the ordinance. Fifteen people spoke about how the ordinance would be a good fit for The Strand. Out of those 15 — only one person opposed.
With its picturesque Victorian-era buildings, The Strand Historic District is arguably the island’s second largest attraction outside of its beaches along Seawall Boulevard.
Organizations and entities that are in the business of promoting Galveston Island are working diligently to draw people who will spend more as well, said Trey Click, president of the Historic Downtown Galveston Partnership.
It would be possible to enact rules so strict they would squeeze the life out the island’s downtown, but this one does not go that far.
We believe the ordinance isn’t overly burdensome and would in fact benefit all businesses on The Strand by enhancing the views for visitors, many who visit for the popular Dickens on The Strand and Mardi Gras festivals, among other events.
We urge the Galveston City Council, which will discuss the proposed ordinance this week, to approve it when it comes up for action, perhaps in August. The ordinance would be a step in the right direction for all involved.
• Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.