The Lone Star Rally rumbles into town this weekend and transforms the island into hog heaven. Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts are expected to attend this year’s rally. And as is the case every year, the weekend is full of events for bikers and the bike-less alike.
The rally is the largest four-day motorcycle event in North America and includes contests, concerts and attractions. This is the rally’s 17th year on the island.
In some years, there have been numerous fatal motorcycle accidents in the county during the rally. In the past couple of years, however, there’s been a sharp downward trend in those and we want that to be the story at the end of this rally, as well.
To help you stay safe, we thought we’d offer a few reminders about riding in Galveston. We threw in a couple of tips, too, just because we could.
Trolley tracks: As any rider knows, these tracks are not your friend. Get a tire in that track and there is a good chance you are going down.
Cobblestone streets: Cobblestone is hard to ride on to begin with. Add a little moisture and they become quite slippery, especially if you are trying to make a turn.
Broadway intersections: The intersections on Broadway will leave you scratching your head. Turn into the median — don’t be alarmed when two cars, or a couple of bikes, pull alongside you. Come to a complete stop. If it is safe to cross do so, even if the light is red.
Drinking and riding: Don’t do it; it’s dumb. This also will be a “no refusal weekend,” so if an officer suspects you’re riding under the influence of drugs or alcohol, you can be forced to submit blood for testing.
Wear a helmet: We have all heard the argument that helmets aren’t cool. But what’s really not cool is someone having to notify your loved ones about your untimely death. Protect that noggin, it’s the only one you have.
Be courteous to residents: Remember that while you’re here having a great time hanging out on the island with thousands of like-minded people, residents still have to trudge off to work every morning. Racing your bike down the street at 2 a.m. may be thrilling for you, but for the guy trying to get a little shut-eye — well, not so much.
So welcome to Galveston. Enjoy the music, events, food and camaraderie.
But most importantly, stay safe. We want you back next year.
• The Daily News Editorial Board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.