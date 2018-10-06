Finally, it could happen. Later this month, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will recommend one of four plans on the table to protect Gulf communities from hurricanes.
The alternatives vary widely from a barrier that runs the length of Galveston Island and the Bolivar Peninsula, with gates across the mouth of the Galveston Ship Channel, to a system of levees that would be built along the west side of Galveston Bay.
Obviously for Galveston County, the preferred plan would be one that features a barrier and gate system that runs along the coast — often referred to as the Ike Dike.
The corps is expected to announce which one it thinks is best on Oct. 26 and open a 75-day public comment period. Six public meetings are in the works, with three meetings to be held in the Houston-Galveston area. After that, the corps could decide to tweak based upon public feedback.
A final version of the plan should be completed by 2021, a corps spokesperson said.
Then comes the hard part — getting the funding. Given the uncertain nature of politics, when and if the funding is approved by Congress is anybody’s guess.
Consider that Hurricane Ike hit the Texas Gulf Coast in 2008. In 2015, a project began to study ways to protect the coast from storm surge such as occurred during Ike. The public comment phase will end in 2019 and two years later, the final version is expected.
The plan is likened by some to the project to build a series of dams along the Mississippi River.
“That took more than 50 years to complete,” Kelly Burks-Copes, a project manager at the corps’ Galveston District, said in a Texas Tribune story.
“If we don’t get all the money we need, we have to separate pieces and parts out and build them as separable elements,” she said.
“If it was a perfect world,” she added, construction would begin in 2025 and conclude in 2035.
With the estimated price tag in the Galveston area between $14 billion and $19 billion, getting all the funding at once seems to be unlikely.
What this really means is that state and local officials, as well as Texas’ representatives in Washington, are going to have to keep the project, at worst, on the back burner and not off the stove.
It’s going to take voters in the county in not just elections this year or two years, but for several years, making sure candidates for various offices are committed to making the plan a reality.
Even after the corps presents its plan later this month, be prepared for the long haul.
• Dave Mathews
