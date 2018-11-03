Obviously, there’s a lot to like in the broad concept of constructing a vast system of barriers and other enhancements meant to keep storm surge from flooding houses and commercial structures along the Texas coast.
There’s a lot to be skeptical about, however, in the details of a tentative plan the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made public last week.
Among the main upsides is that after years of initial study, the engineers have concluded such a system is technically and economically feasible, neither of which had been a given.
The feasibility study made public last week estimates the cost of a 76-mile-long system of barriers and gates built along Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and inside Galveston Bay, along with other projects north of Galveston County and south as far as Padre Island, would cost between $23 billion and $30 billion to plan, design and build.
That’s a huge public investment, but the corps study estimates developing the barrier system would prevent between $970 million and $1.28 billion in hurricane/tropical storm damage each year from 2035 to 2085. That’s an estimated benefit of $48.5 billion to $64 billion over 50 years, which means the project would more than pay for itself.
Those numbers also get at one of the sobering realities of the Ike Dike, however. People began lobbying for some sort of barrier almost immediately after Hurricane Ike swamped this region in 2008. A lot of people seemed to want from the Ike Dike immediate relief from the worries of coastal living. That they are not, and never were, going to get.
A little more than 10 years and a lot of money after Ike, we’ve got the “tentatively selected plan,” which marks the beginning of a long process.
The corps doesn’t plan to issue a final feasibility study until 2021.
That final report will be sent to the U.S. Congress, which will decide to fund construction or not.
Some Texas leaders have called for Congress to waive normal corps requirements to allow construction of the barrier to start sooner.
But even if a final plan went to Congress and was approved tomorrow, the corps said it could take as long as 15 years to construct its proposed barrier.
There also are devils in the details of the massive plan, some of which we’ve noted before. For example, the plan calls for a ring levee around some of Galveston Island.
Some sort of flood barrier will bisect the island somewhere on the near West End. Some people will be outside that protective wall, some will be very near it, both are likely to be unhappy about that.
The plan also calls for increasing the height of the seawall by as much as 5 feet to make it 27 feet tall. The corps report doesn’t describe how that would be done. It’s among the myriad details yet to be determined. It seems likely, however, that it would be done by bolting some sort of flood barrier atop the wall.
That would change the look of the seawall substantially, and block views all along its length. It’s hard to imagine that outcome being well received among islanders, many of whom mobilize in opposition to any plan that might impair even 10 feet of seawall vista.
The tentative plan also presents problems for people on the mainland, on Bolivar Peninsula in particular, where residents already are worried about living with the Gulf in their faces and a wall at their backs.
Some local officials already are talking about culling the plan to make it less expensive, and probably to make it more palatable to their constituents.
One of the main questions as the process moves from that of pure engineering to politics is: How much of the plan can you lop off and still have a plan that works?
• Michael A. Smith
