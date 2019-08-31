An attempt by League City officials to maneuver around a state restriction on their regulatory authority was understandable, perhaps commendable, but the method they talked about this week seems unworkable and might, in the long run, further undermine the whole concept of local control.
At issue is the effect of House Bill 2439, which bans local ordinances requiring materials such as brick or stone, or forbidding the use of cheap materials on building exteriors. Cities often pass such rules in attempt to enhance the aesthetic appeal of a place and help maintain property values.
The bill prevents municipalities from enforcing rules such as a masonry ordinance League City passed in 2016 meant to impose higher building standards by requiring the use of brick or rock exteriors on many new structures.
City leaders last week discussed trying to get around the state law by requiring new residential developments of more than five lots and all commercial developments to form owners associations.
The idea was that the city would require the associations to form and the associations would enact and enforce some of the building standards, administrators said.
“Come Sept. 1, we can’t have any say in what a building will look like,” said David Hoover, director of planning and development. “We are just trying to use one of the few options we have left, but this is not an ideal situation.”
The city council deferred voting on the measure, for fear some residents and developers wouldn’t welcome the requirement to form owners associations.
That was the right move for several reasons.
One is that requiring developers to form owners associations would shift the political heat over the issue from state lawmakers, where it should be, and onto local leaders.
Another is that it’s just an awkward and probably ineffective way to address the problem. While the city might be able to require the formation of owners associations, it couldn’t dictate what rules each of them would enact and enforce. And by forcing associations to form, the city would assume some responsibility and liability, political at least if not legal, for bad action the associations might take. The possibilities for those are legion, everything from embezzlement of members’ dues to taking people’s homes over trumped-up violations of association rules.
The rationale for this proposed ordinance is that people in League City want the regulation — rules that establish some community oversight about how things in the city look. That desire probably is there. The ordinances that lawmakers gutted came about through bottom-up processes driven by volunteer committees and boards acting free of the outside influences such as campaign finance money that drive state lawmaking.
The city should encourage residents to form associations to restore that local power, but shouldn’t attempt a mandate.
House Bill 2439 is an example of bad public policy, but this proposed ordinance is too, and you can’t correct one bad piece of public policy with another.
A better response is to do nothing locally and let the consequences of the state’s bad policy become apparent to the people who elect the people responsible for the bad policy in the first place.
• Michael A. Smith
