The video is enough to give even a noncyclist pause. On Friday, The Daily News examined the subject of cyclists on the roads of Galveston County. The newspaper posted a link to a disturbing video captured by a cyclist while on FM 3005, which shows very clearly part of the problem.
The video shows a white pickup truck traveling very fast crossing the white line on the right side of the lane and passing within inches of a cyclist. Intentional or careless, it drives home a point.
Recently, two bicyclists have been killed in accidents involving automobiles in Galveston.
Cyclists and motor vehicles sharing roadways is inherently dangerous. A carbon fiber bike weighing less than 20 pounds is no match for a fast-moving hunk of steel. But the key word in the phrase is “sharing” — and how do we get there?
Texas does not have on the books a law detailing how bikes and motor vehicles should share the road, at least not one covering many common situations, such as how a car should pass a bike. Many states — and a growing number of municipalities — have adopted the 3-foot rule, meaning motor vehicle drivers must give bicyclists 3 feet of space when they pass.
The Texas Legislature in 2009 voted to make the 3-foot safe-passing law a statewide requirement. Rick Perry, governor at the time, vetoed the bill, to the frustration of bike safety advocates, said Charlie Thomas, attorney with Bike Law Texas, an advocacy group.
The puzzling veto left the task to municipalities to manage — or not. Inconsistencies range across the state from the highly articulated standards in Austin (helmets, lights, reflectors, etc.) to the absence of any on state roads.
It also left Texas out of step with most other states. All told, 30 states have laws in place outlining minimum standards for safely passing cyclists.
More and more people are choosing to travel by bicycles in both large and small towns across America. And Texas, with nearly endless roads and interesting environments, should be a natural place for cyclists. Between the aging of Americans who are migrating from running to bikes to others who simply prefer the easy and convenience of traveling by bike, Texas needs to get with the program.
While the generally accepted rule is 3 feet, some states have moved to 4 feet while others require motor vehicles to change lanes while passing a cyclist, just as they would have to do while passing another car or truck.
In Texas, cyclists would be happy to have anything rather than nothing.
It’s time for the Texas Legislature to take up this public safety issue. As the state continues to attract populations from other states with established laws and practices for dealing with cyclists, this issue will only compound.
We are fine with local municipalities determining rules and guidelines beyond the 3-foot range, but at least give everyone on the road a chance to arrive home safely.
In the meantime, those of us traveling on four wheels can easily do what the government hasn’t been able to achieve. Let’s make the 3-foot rule the law of the road just by popular practice.
• Leonard Woolsey
