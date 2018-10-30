It is a terrible thing when a gunman opens fire on innocent people — a fact residents of Galveston County know all too well after the May 2018 shooting at Santa Fe High School. In that case, 10 lives were lost.
But these shootings do not necessarily have to occur within our county borders to send shock waves across our communities.
Case in point, Saturday’s killing of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue delivered a grim reminder to local Jewish leaders and congregations that hate knows no borders.
On Monday, more than 100 people gathered at Galveston’s largest synagogue, Congregation B’nai Israel, to pray for healing and peace.
“We need each other in times like this,” Rabbi Matt Cohen said. “It’s times like this that we come together for hope and wholeness.”
The special service included songs, poetry and prayers. At the beginning of the service, Cohen lit a candle and talked about being hopeful in the face of great tragedy.
“We can’t allow something like this to keep us from moving forward,” he said. “We are that light in the darkness.”
Congregation B’nai Israel is Galveston’s oldest and largest synagogue. This year, it celebrated its 150th anniversary on the island.
Galveston and Galveston County share a rich history of diversity stemming from the days of being one of the leading immigration ports in the nation. On the island alone, you will find two synagogues, an Islamic center, and dozens of churches all peacefully coexisting within a relatively modest measure of real estate.
And the history of the county, while admittedly imperfect, is filled with examples of how these different groups have come together to promote unity and community.
And while nearly 1,400 miles separate Galveston’s Temple B’nai Israel from Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation, no one should be surprised at the deep and sincere sadness moving across the entire community.
One of the great strengths about our communities is we would — and do — feel this way when any community institution represented here is attacked or placed in danger. We’ve witnessed repeatedly how our different institutions reach out to each other during such extreme times of need.
This week, as members of the congregation embraced each other and read a prayer for peace, many wept as the names of the 11 people killed inside the Tree of Life synagogue were read aloud.
What we hope is they know they are not alone at this moment.
• Leonard Woolsey
