League City council should approve an amended ordinance meant to tighten and clarify its protection of significant trees, which should come up for a second vote near the end of this month.
People interested in preserving trees in League City or elsewhere shouldn’t think their work is done with the passage of a local ordinance, however.
While discussions about whether and how to protect trees from the pressures of development have been lively in League City and other localities, a decisive debate about whether local communities can enact ordinances protecting trees at all likely will happen in Austin this winter when the Texas Legislature convenes.
League City residents have been calling for tree ordinance changes ever since efforts to save a historic oak tree at League City Elementary School fell short of raising enough money to move a tree from a construction zone.
League City’s proposed new ordinance came after months of deliberation among members of its Parks Board, who considered changes including increasing the size of what defines a significant tree from 36 inches to 38 inches in diameter and increasing the fines for those who violate the ordinances, among others.
Several council members had earlier objected to the proposals over enforcement and who would have final regulatory authority.
After a presentation to the council in June, city staff members changed the wording of the ordinances to give the city planner and council the ability to hear resident appeals and the ability to waive mitigation requirements in some instances, Planning Director David Hoover said.
The council eventually voted 7-0 to approve the new ordinances on first reading. The matter will come before the council for a final reading Sept. 25, officials said.
“Before, I had concerns about the hard, red line,” Councilman Nick Long said. “No matter the circumstances, you couldn’t cut down some trees. Because the updates add an appeals process, I can support this as written.”
League City’s experience is a typical example of how local governance works — rank-and-file demand led to proposed public policy, which faced objection, forcing debate and amendment, resulting in compromise.
That’s all good except that many state-level leaders are hostile to concept of local control over even such fundamentally local quality of life issues as this one.
We saw that hostility during the past several legislative sessions in attempts, some successful, to kill local regulation of everything including trees, short-term rentals, ride-hailing services, single-use plastic bags and fracking.
Gov. Greg Abbott summed the attitude up pretty clearly in a 2017 speech to members of the conservative lobbying group.
“As opposed to the state having to take multiple rifle-shot approaches at overriding local regulations, I think a broad-based law by the state of Texas that says, across the board, the state is going to pre-empt local regulations, is a superior approach.”
The faction in state government opposed to local control and supporting the blanket state control Abbott advocated might be even stronger during the legislative session that will begin in January.
Many of the threats to local control that failed during the 2017 session did so because of maneuvering by Joe Straus, former Speaker of the House. Straus will not be there this time and his replacement likely will be more aligned with the governor on local control issues.
The bottom line is that people interested in preserving trees, or in local control of anything, need to gear up for a fight in Austin come January, and start lobbying their state representatives and senators before that.
• Michael A. Smith
