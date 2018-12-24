We at The Daily News would like to wish everyone a merry Christmas. We would also like to extend our best wishes to those who celebrated Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or simply the remarkable gift of life. There is nothing more precious.
As we approach the New Year, let us go into 2019 with an attitude of leaving the year better than we found it.
The year of 2018, like the one before, has proven to be most divisive with plenty of blame to go around. And if we are honest, most people are a bit embarrassed about the situation. Let’s change that.
Galveston County and the entire Houston region is one of the most ethnically and religiously diverse areas in the nation. This is not only an advantage as we are a melting pot of people, ideas and results, but we are on the cutting edge of how the broad United States may look like in the next generation.
Over time the face of our nation has changed many times — and this is no exception. Let’s embrace our diversity and the opportunities they bring and lead the way out of this distasteful malaise.
Today many of us will be at home celebrating family and — something of universal value to most everyone. Let’s take this time to reflect and enjoy the company of others, allow ourselves to embrace the diversity of opinion. And when we disagree, let’s be civil and not use our difference to inject a wedge between us but rather an opportunity to draw closer.
Too many will sit around a table on this day and harbor unproductive feelings toward another simply for their beliefs or support of a political position. What a waste.
The great holidays of this season all celebrate the good of mankind. Let’s not lose sight of that feeling.
Here is to today, tomorrow and a better New Year in 2019.
• Leonard Woolsey
