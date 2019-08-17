Galveston County prosecutors are right in attempting to get Donald Neely out of the court system and into a mental health treatment program. It’s the only humane, socially responsible thing to do and the only thing remotely likely to benefit Neely, who was homeless and had been diagnosed with a couple of mental disorders, and the community against which he’d become a serial trespasser.
The only problem with the plan is that it’s an ad hoc solution cobbled together at least in part because of public outcry over the methods mounted police officers used Aug. 3 during Neely’s sixth arrest for criminal trespassing at a public building in downtown Galveston.
The deal prosecutors are trying to arrange for Neely is special, when it should be standard practice any time a mentally ill person is arrested for a minor breach of the peace, such as sleeping on the sidewalk, as Neely was on that now infamous summer Saturday.
That’s not a criticism of the district attorney’s office, or the police or the courts, all of which must work with the limited tools they’ve been provided.
Donald Neely has come to symbolize different things for different groups with different agendas, but what he best symbolizes is the sorry, dysfunctional system we Texans have created to “serve” the mentally ill.
Texas ranks near the bottom on just about every list of mental-health statistics — dollars spent, programs, hospital beds available.
A Kaiser Family Foundation report found Texas ranks 51st in per capita funding for mental health services, behind even Washington, D.C.
“The national average for state spending on mental health services is $109 per capita. Texas shamelessly spends $36,” according to the Kaiser report.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Texas argues we got here through “budget cuts, hospital closures and huge gaps in the mental health workforce” that “have left the system reeling and pushed the problems that result off onto counties and municipalities to bridge the gaps, without state funding help.”
The main burden of providing mental health care now falls to local law enforcement and courts that are often, probably mostly, ill equipped and funded to deal with the issue effectively.
One example of that is the Harris County Jail bills itself as the largest mental health facility in Texas. It’s a safe bet that the Galveston County Jail, and every county jail in Texas, houses more mentally ill people than any of the local health facilities.
To their credit, Galveston County Commissioners in June, long before most people knew the name Donald Neely, took a step toward establishing a mental health court by appointing a presiding judge.
County officials had talked for years about creating a special court that could divert people suffering from mental illness into programs and therapy, instead of a jail cell.
The program hasn’t been created because of a lack of money and leadership, County Judge Mark Henry said at the time.
It’s commendable that commissioners have taken local action to improve the situation, but this problem is too big for local solutions alone. Some of the money and leadership must come from the Texas Legislature.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.