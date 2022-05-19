Janice Wagner, with the Galveston Island Humane Society, rubs Sophia and Daisy as she helps wake up the dogs from the anesthesia after they were spayed Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Fix Ur Pet Galveston County in Santa Fe.
We want to thank S.A.V.E. Rescue Coalition in Santa Fe for its Fix Ur Pet Galveston County program. It’s a program that helps alleviate suffering among animals and provides access to services sometimes out of reach to low-income families with pets. We also want to encourage eligible pet owners to avail themselves of the program.
Since the beginning of May, the program’s clinics have sterilized more than 100 cats and dogs, Angela McGhee, the director of the coalition, said.
