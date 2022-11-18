Galveston public school trustees and administrators face a complex task in delivering a new high school, an aquatics center, a football stadium, renovated middle schools and a whole list of other projects and purchases meant to modernize education on the island.
Voters in May entrusted the district with more than $300 million in public money and gave its leaders a mandate to create first-class facilities to serve island students for decades to come.
The district has a good plan, but even so it will take laser focus and perhaps some good luck to do all that with the time and money available.
It’s possible, but there seems to be very little slack in the timeline or the budget.
In light of that, and in service to the core mandate, it’s time for trustees to stop running in circles, as it were, in effort to accommodate or placate a tiny constituency demanding an eight-lane track be incorporated into the new Kermit Courville Stadium.
Advocates for the track can do as they like, but district leaders must stop feeling compelled to respond, stop letting the tail wag the dog, and focus entirely on the big picture.
The district already has done more than enough to determine whether its physically possible to put such a track in the footprint of Kermit Courville.
Twice the district asked firms to explore the possibility and twice the answer was it’s not feasible, much less preferable.
Doing so would increase the cost of the project by an undetermined amount and extend the timeline by as much as two years, which, during this period of high inflation, would consume even more public money.
That, however, is beside the point because what the track advocates desire won’t fit in Courville stadium. No amount of lobbying is going change that fact.
Putting the track in the stadium would require elevating buildings at great additional cost so the lanes could pass under them.
It would consume most of the space for visitor bleachers. There wouldn’t be enough left even for the visiting school’s band, much less any fans.
Getting visiting fans back in the stadium is among the goals of rebuilding the stadium in the first place. That’s not a nicety; those fans equal non-tax dollars the district can use to accomplish things.
It would require the city of Galveston to abandon a block of Avenue M1/2, which the city probably wouldn’t do, district officials argue.
It would eat up most of the parking at the stadium, requiring home and visiting fans to park at remote sites, such as district campuses, and be shuttled to and from the stadium, which also would be a disincentive at least to visiting fans.
Galveston residents should recall there was an opportunity about 10 years ago to build exactly what track advocates want — a multi-purpose stadium.
There was even a plan to do that. It called for moving the stadium to a big parcel of land the district owns on the near West End.
To say that idea met with opposition is a gross understatement; opposition was passionate, incendiary.
The clear, compelling message from Galveston residents, and even this newspaper, was leave Kermit Courville Stadium where it is.
That was a good decision but one consequence is Kermit Courville is going to be a football stadium; an excellent football stadium from the looks of it, but a football stadium alone.
The district provides track athletes with a good facility at Spoor Field, which is just across the street from Ball High School. It’s not perfect, perhaps, but it’s serviceable.
People who can see the big picture need to understand the clock already is ticking. Each passing day adds cost to projects that already are expensive enough.
