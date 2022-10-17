Most of the environmental news from the cruise industry isn’t pretty.
A large cruise ship, for example, can have a carbon footprint greater than 12,000 cars, according to a study published in Marine Pollution Bulletin.
So, it’s encouraging to hear reports about the industry working to mitigate effects of cruises on the planet.
Last week, Royal Caribbean Group announced its new Galveston cruise terminal will generate 100 percent of its energy through on-site solar panels, making the $125 million cruise terminal underway at Pier 10 the first in the world to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design Gold certification.
In developing the new terminal at the Port of Galveston, Royal Caribbean Group used design strategies it said aligned with its “wholistic environmental goals” and its focus on developing sustainable infrastructure and decarbonization, or what it calls “Destination Net Zero.”
“We are focused on innovating across all aspects of our company, especially in our work to advance sustainability in the communities we visit,” Jason Liberty, president and CEO of Royal Caribbean Group, said in making the announcement.
“We deeply value both the oceans we sail and the communities we visit and operate in, and the modern design and development features at our terminal in Galveston will work in service of both.”
Royal Caribbean prioritized materials at the terminal that produce less carbon during both manufacturing and transportation, officials said.
Crews building the terminal diverted 75 percent of construction waste from landfills, something all developers and contractors in any industry should strive to do.
Here are a few environmental highlights of Royal Caribbean’s Galveston cruise terminal, which will open Nov. 9:
• Contractors minimized interior pollution sources by using materials with low or zero volatile organic compounds;
• The terminal will rely on 30,000 square feet of on-site photovoltaic solar panels, making it energy self-sufficient and any remaining energy will be sent to the local power grid;
• Materials and designs were chosen to reduce the “heat island effect” in the Galveston area, a region that experiences higher temperatures than outlying areas. Heat islands occur in urban areas because structures such as buildings and roads absorb and re-emit the sun’s heat more than natural landscapes such as forests and water bodies.
Environmental efforts at the Royal Caribbean terminal don’t, by any means, offset the heavy toll floating vacations take on the environment.
But it’s a good start in an industry that has a long way to go.
The cruise industry has long been criticized for its harm to the environment and coastal communities through pollution, greenhouse gas emissions and over-tourism.
Because the industry expects to exceed pre-COVID record highs, it’s imperative it work to counter effects through whatever means possible.
The industry has pledged to make zero-emission vessels and fuels widespread by 2030 and to achieve a goal of net-zero carbon cruising by 2050.
It’s convenient to overlook the negative effects of cruising because it’s enjoyed by many millions of people and is a major economic driver in Galveston. Royal Caribbean’s Galveston terminal proves the industry can and should do better.
Let’s congratulate Royal Caribbean for its efforts and hold it and other cruise lines to their environmental pledges.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.