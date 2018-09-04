The front page of Monday’s Daily News presented an interesting contrast of the past versus the future when it comes to one of the more hateful elements of human behavior — prejudices over race, creed or color.
Sam Collins III, a Galveston County businessman and community leader, helped bring into focus a little-known story of a Texas labor-leasing program that existed in the Sugar Land area and targeted African-Americans from 1867 through 1910. The laborers were leased by the state to local business owners in the region, including several prominent Galveston names. Following the economic crash of Texas resulting from the Civil War, the program was created to generate cash for the state while relieving it from the overhead of housing and feeding inmates.
The leasing system was essentially a replacement for slavery, Collins said. Black men were locked up on slight charges, and then compelled to work. The contracts specified the prison workers would be “negroes,” Collins said. That requirement demonstrated the program’s racist intentions.
“Everyone was in on the scheme to get you arrested,” Collins said. “They were trying to target specific subsets of the population to re-enslave them.”
As we said earlier, prejudice is hateful behavior — one denying people of their basic freedoms, respect and dignity. Hate is the four-letter word we should fear the most as a compassionate and enlightened society.
Fast-forward 150 years and we find hate continues to be a daily battle. A second front-page story highlighted an important program launching across Galveston ISD designed to educate students on the corrosive impact of hateful attitudes and actions on others.
Originating as an anti-bullying program developed by the Anti-Defamation League, the goal and effect are much broader, district officials and the ADL said. Bullying is, after all, rooted and fueled by hatred and intolerance of others. Teaching students to understand the dangers of destructive attitudes is important.
“I compare it to a frame, where if you’re building a house, you build the frame first,” said Susan Shaw, the league’s associate regional director of education. “It’s thinking about how to create an inclusive environment for all of the school community.”
The purpose of the program is to instill an attitude in students to treat one another with respect, rather than relying on an authority figure to tell them to act correctly, officials said.
Shondra Jackson was a counselor at Austin Middle School when she first heard of the No Place For Hate program and helped introduce it to that school.
“There was a day where an African-American girl was celebrating her Bat Mitzvah with her two mothers and all the kids were there celebrating with her,” Jackson said. “That’s when I knew the kids got it.”
The program is spreading throughout Galveston’s public school district and already in place at Austin Middle and Burnett Elementary schools, officials said.
Comparing an anti-hate program to gross racial injustices of the past such as Collins brought forward may seem a stretch to some.
But is it really? Hate or respect for others are instilled in a child’s early development. What better way to head off the ugly manifestation of hate in adult years than by reaching impressionable minds early? Hate is a learned behavior. So why shouldn’t we take the same pathway of teaching respect and kindness?
We need to recognize our past mistakes, while always remaining vigilant against the attitudes that can lead to a return to immoral behaviors.
Let’s make sure we don’t let the lessons of the past wash by without making sure we don’t prevent them from occurring in the future.
• Leonard Woolsey
