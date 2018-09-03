Galveston may very well earn the honor of being the county’s first-ever Tree City USA.
The Galveston City Council, at the behest of the Galveston Tree Committee — a volunteer board that seeks to preserve and maintain public trees around the city — changed the language of a somewhat ambiguous line in the city code.
“It was one sentence and it said no person can harm anything in a public place,” said Catherine Gorman, the city’s assistant planning director. “We couldn’t take out a tree without violating the city code, which was ridiculous.”
The change not only benefits the city council in the hypothetical event the language could be challenged during a city tree removal or otherwise, but it also benefits the entire city of Galveston.
The tree board asked the city to change the code so the committee could apply for Galveston to be declared an official Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation, Gorman said.
This designation may not sound like much to those without a vested interest in trees or green space. It is, however, a giant leap forward to those in the community who were here before Hurricane Ike devastated the island’s tree population in 2008.
In the 10 years since, the Galveston Island Tree Conservancy has replanted more than 18,000 of the roughly 40,000 trees killed in Ike’s floodwaters.
The Arbor Day Foundation has four pillars of requirements for the Tree City USA designation. Any city applying for recognition must meet the following four standards as outlined by arborday.org:
• First of all, the city or town must have a designated, legally responsible tree board or department which oversees decisions about who will perform necessary tree work. These can be a professional forester, arborist, city department, citizen-led tree board or any combination thereof.
• Secondly, the city or town must have a basic public tree care ordinance that A. establishes the tree board or forestry department (or both) and holds the group responsible for public tree care; B. assigns the task of creating a plan for documenting annual tree care activities; C. provides guidance for planting, maintaining and removing trees from streets, parks and other public spaces; D. establishes activities that are required or prohibited; and E. ensures the ordinance is flexible enough to fit all the needs and circumstances of the community.
• Next, the city or town must have a community forestry program with an annual budget of at least a $2 per capita minimum. This covers the planting, care and removal of trees, as well as the planning efforts to achieve this. By meeting or exceeding this minimum, the community will have successfully demonstrated its commitment to grown trees and tend to these valuable public assets.
• Last but not least, no city or town would be complete without an Arbor Day ceremony. This is the least challenging and probably most enjoyable standard to meet. Whether it’s a simple and brief affair or an all-day or all-week celebration, the benefits of Arbor Day go far beyond the shade and beauty of new trees for the next generation.
Tree advocates argue that trees increase property value and reduce energy consumption in places where they’re plentiful. They also can help prevent stormwater runoff during rainstorms. Being a Tree City USA also will open up the door for more larger project grants, said Nancy Greenfield, another member of the tree committee.
There are few downsides to more trees. We encourage the other city councils in the county to take a look at these requirements and decide whether or not their city might like to participate.
• Rene Schwartz
