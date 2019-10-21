The Houston Astros celebrate as confetti rains down after Game 6 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Saturday Oct. 19, 2019, at Minute Maid Park. The Astros beat the Yankees 6-4 to win the American League Pennant and advance to the third World Series in franchise history.
Two years ago, the Houston Astros fulfilled a half-century dream of many of their fans. The team gave its long-loyal, yet sometimes long-suffering, fans the image of its players holding a World Series trophy.
Starting today, the Astros have a chance of not only fulfilling a dream of their fans, but building a memory that can last a half century for their young fans.
