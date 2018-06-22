It may not be immediately apparent what bicycle safety and roadway guardrail damage have to do with each other, but we argue the two subjects are closely related.
The former has become a hot issue in Galveston after one bicyclist was killed and another was seriously injured and died Thursday. Both were struck by cars at night and both on 69th Street.
The latter is an issue among some people living near a set of guardrails along FM 646 very near its intersection with state Highway 3, which has been destroyed and repaired 12 times in the past three years, at a cost of about $12,000.
While that stretch of guardrail got some ink recently because people came asking about it, it’s hardly the only place in the county where drivers fairly consistently run off the road and into guardrails. The sun seldom rises over Galveston on a Monday morning, for example, without illuminating a stretch of steel barrier curled up like strips of bacon somewhere on the island.
The same is true on roads all over the county, the region and beyond. In fact, the Texas Department of Transportation estimates guardrail and crash-cushion repair costs have reached $4.2 million in the Houston District in the 2018 fiscal year, which started in September.
As we reported this week, the recent collisions between automobiles and bicycles in Galveston have inspired a movement among residents, employers, landlords and the city to attempt improving the situation. Some among those groups have been giving free lights and reflectors to their employees or tenants, and city officials are talking about improving lighting, launching an education campaign and stepping up enforcement of rules bicyclists should follow, especially at night.
That’s all good. Bicyclists should follow the traffic rules, and it’s unwise to ever ride at night without lights and anytime without head protection.
The simple truth, however, is that in a world where lots of drivers can’t manage to navigate from A to B without running into large, stationary objects installed well off the road, cyclists can do only so much for themselves. Even those who do everything right all the time are at risk of being run over by somebody driving an automobile in a dimwit fashion.
So, by all means, police in Galveston and everywhere else should be vigilant about enforcing laws aimed at people operating extremely lightweight vehicles at extremely low speeds.
Let’s not stop with that, however. How about some renewed vigilance in enforcing laws aimed at people operating two-ton vehicles at relatively high speeds?
It’s not hard to find instances of those laws being broken. Observe any busy stretch of road for 30 minutes and you’ll probably witness a dozen.
• Michael A. Smith
