The plan to build a major section of state Highway 99, commonly called the Grand Parkway, through Galveston County might not be dead, but it’s in very critical condition and saving it will require concerted political action and input from rank-and-file residents.
Local elected officials had worried for months the plan to bring the Grand Parkway through Galveston County was in jeopardy.
Their fears were well-founded.
That became clear Monday, when the Texas Transportation Commission issued a draft of its annual Unified Transportation Program for 2020, a huge document spelling out in deep detail what the Texas Department of Transportation plans to accomplish during the year.
Appended to that document was notice the commission, which sets policy for the department, had recommended defunding four toll-road projects, including Segments B, C and D of the Grand Parkway.
Those parts would run from state Highway 146 somewhere around Bacliff, through Galveston, Brazoria and Fort Bend counties to connect with parts of the big loop around Houston that already have been built.
Local officials hypothesized state officials had pressured the transportation commission to shelve the project because it would have been a toll road.
There’s reason to think they are right in that assessment.
Texas voters in 2014 and 2015, for example, overwhelmingly agreed to provide billions of dollars in new revenue from various streams to the transportation department, but said the money could not be used for toll roads or toll lanes.
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick in November 2017 spoke out against toll roads in a letter to J. Bruce Bugg Jr., the chairman of the transportation commission.
“Since I became Lt. Governor and before, as a state senator, I have strongly supported efforts to reduce the state’s reliance on toll roads by making transportation funding a priority,” Patrick said.
Some question whether Patrick and the voters were mandating against funding toll roads that already had been planned and funded.
“Before about November 2017, we were in a situation where the Houston office of the Texas Department of Transportation was saying we ought to get started on that segment and we were all moving in that direction,” County Commissioner Ken Clark said.
“But the lieutenant governor put out a letter saying cease and desist on toll roads. But then I had talked in 2018 with his office where they said their concern was more with newer toll roads and not legacy projects that were on the books for decades.”
State Sen. Larry Taylor also theorized that transportation officials had misconstrued the vote and the lieutenant governor’s statements to mean no new toll roads at all.
“But that was not the intent,” Taylor said.
Whatever the intent, the effect seems to have been to kill the Grand Parkway segments planned for this region.
The objection to toll roads that both Patrick and the voters expressed is understandable. The state had since the early 2000s been on a toll-road binge and people all over Texas had begun to chafe at paying to drive on roads they thought they already had paid for through various taxes.
The situation became even less palatable when the state began selling off toll roads to private operators, some of them based in Spain and France. The introduction of a profit motive into the equation understandably made people wonder how much their need to get around efficiently was being exploited for the benefit of foreign corporations.
As reasonable and predictable as the growing backlash against toll roads is, however, there’s a risk in this case of throwing the baby out with the bath water.
The fundamental question is whether this region would benefit from completion of state Highway 99.
We argue it would. It would improve hurricane evacuation, as Taylor has noted, and spark development on the west side of League City, as leaders there have argued.
It would also improve the day-in, day-out mobility with a major east-west corridor through Galveston County, where the other main routes run north and south.
It needs to be built, as a toll road or not and it’s important to note the completed parts of Highway 99 are toll roads.
The commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing Aug. 6 on its draft Unified Transportation Program and is accepting public comment until Aug. 12, so there still is time to influence the decision before a vote later in August.
Local officials should coordinate with leaders in Brazoria and Fort Bend counties to lobby the commission and residents should also comment to the commission.
• Michael A. Smith
