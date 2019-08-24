It’s hard to get very excited about the amnesty program the Galveston City Council approved last week in effort to collect some of about $30 million owed in fines and fees on an equally staggering 83,733 outstanding warrants issued for failure to resolve citations over traffic tickets and minor offenses.
People end up on the warrant list when they don’t show up for municipal court or otherwise resolve citations for traffic violations or such misdemeanor infractions as public intoxication and disorderly conduct. By the time a warrant is issued, they’ve typically racked up several hundred dollars in fines, fees and court costs.
The city has gone after that money before and the resulting payoff always is underwhelming compared to the potential implied in those whopping numbers.
That’s not a criticism of the effort so much as an acknowledgment of reality. Most of that money is beyond the city’s somewhat limited reach to collect.
What is worthy of criticism, however, is how vigorously the city protects information about who’s named in these outstanding warrants and how much some of them might owe.
The newspaper argues the information is a matter of compelling public interest and constitutes a public record that should be available through the Texas Public Information Act.
The last time we got into this argument with the city was in 2013, when the The Daily News sought the information through a Texas Public Information Act request.
The city objected and received permission from the Texas Attorney General’s office to withhold the records based on the assertion they are judicial documents held exclusively by the court.
Courts are exempted from the open records act, although in part because most of their records were publicly available long before such laws ever existed.
The newspaper argued the records are not held exclusively by the municipal court but are in fact shared with the police department and a law firm that attempts to collect the money, and therefore should be available to the public as well.
The city appears to be setting up a similar argument over an open records request a Daily News reporter recently filed, by referring our questions about the status of the request to the court.
The city also responded by saying the “City Attorney’s office has decided not to release the information.”
Not to put too sharp a point on it, but only the Texas Attorney General gets to decide whether information held by the government must be released in response to an open records request.
More importantly, fine points of the law are beside the point here, because the city isn’t required to withhold the information, it’s choosing to because the law allows it to.
That raises a question about whose interests city officials are protecting.
One of the complications in collecting this money is that 54,085, 65 percent, of the more than 83,700 outstanding warrants are held against people who don’t live in the city of Galveston and are mostly beyond the long arm of the law.
It follows then, however, that almost 30,000 of the warrants are held against people who do live here. That’s no small number and this is no small matter.
Money collected through citations helps pay to operate the municipal court, which costs taxpayers on average about $750,000 a year, according to city budget documents.
We’re interested in who might be among the main offenders on the outstanding warrant list and who might be among those owing the largest amounts of money to the taxpayers.
We think the public has an interest in that information, too, and certainly has a right to it.
In 2013, the newspaper shamed the city council about its efforts to shield scofflaws until it voted to release the information.
Why not just cut to the chase this time?
• Michael A. Smith
