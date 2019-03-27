The Galveston seawall is home to some of the most interesting and unusual views on the island. But seeing golf carts zipping alongside drivers is causing some to do a double take.
Under city rules, golf carts are allowed to operate on roads that have speed limits of 35 mph or slower — and that means the seawall is currently fair game.
There are some exceptions; golf carts aren’t allowed on Avenue O and Avenue P, but otherwise, the speed limit dictates where golf carts can and cannot be.
The city in 2017 lowered the speed limit on Seawall Boulevard to 35 mph, and to one business owner, that opened up an opportunity.
Chad Jones, the owner of Galveston Golf Carts, opened two storefronts in Galveston this month, one on The Strand and the other in the 4100 block of Seawall Boulevard. Jones previously operated a similar rental business in Kemah.
Jones was inspired to open up in Galveston after one of his Kemah renters brought a golf cart down to Galveston and got a flat tire. He rescued the client and saw the potential of the island.
“Business has been very good so far,” Jones said. “It could always be better, but with a growing business, a new business that nobody knows about, that a lot of people are very hesitant about, I would say we’ve done very good.”
But while the business has proven brisk, the sight of golf carts running alongside SUVs, many times weighing in north of 4,000 pounds, is raising concerns of safety with everyday drivers. A standard golf cart weighs in at around 1,000 pounds before being accessorized.
While Jones says he educates users to the rules and regulations, the driver of a golf cart — rented or personally owned — becomes just another driver swimming through a sea of vehicles after entering traffic along the seawall.
The question becomes, are golf carts on the seawall a legal and exciting expression of recreation or do they bring an unusual potential for danger? Does the introduction of lightweight vehicles into traffic pose a significant risk? Golf cart drivers must be of age and licensed. But the question may very well go to the ability of other drivers to safely identify and navigate alongside them on one of the busiest roads in the county.
A 4,000-pound vehicle coming into high-speed contact with a 1,000-pound vehicle likely will result in a predictable outcome. Licensed trucks and automobiles are designed to protect passengers in the event of an accident. Golf carts do not achieve the same rigorous government crash standards as cars, trucks and SUVs.
Maybe the bigger question is how should the road along the seawall be managed? Is a four-lane, relatively high-speed road the right plan for a highly traveled tourist area? Or are golf carts, bicycles, surreys and foot traffic the best way to go and reduce the automotive vehicle flow? Is a significant rethink of transportation along the seawall in order?
One thing for sure is the trend is for the number of visitors to expand and grow — and with it brings decisions about planning and safety for the future. Golf carts on the seawall are legal and proving popular. But maybe the real thing they are bringing forward is what is the best way to manage safe traffic flow along one of the busiest roadways in the county.
• Leonard Woolsey
(3) comments
Just a matter of time before tragedy strikes.
Once again a nattering nabob Nader wannabe piece. Those who, for whatever reason, are opposed to the golf carts have no recourse but feigned safety issues. The law is clear. The golf cars are allowed. Were the nabobs truly concerned they would erect barriers along the seawall to protect pedestrians from those big bad SUV's and trucks. Give me a break......If that's all you got, you got nuttin'.
There are almost two separate roads - the seawall on summer weekends, and the seawall on winter workdays. On summer weekends, I avoid the seawall as much as possible for travel (unless its early in the morning). But on weekdays ( especially in the winter, but even in the summer) the seawall is a necessary route for getting to and from work. For people who live and work on Galveston island, the seawall needs to remain a good transportation route during the 90% of the time that is weekdays and the off-season.
