Area residents and leaders should be alarmed by speculation the state’s plan to bring a new segment of the Grand Parkway through League City has hit a political snag. A lot is riding on that proposed ribbon of asphalt.
Worry about a snag formed most recently around Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick’s rhetoric against the proliferation of toll roads across Texas, and his efforts to stop them. Patrick’s not alone in his opposition, however. A cottage industry has grown up around lobbying against them and disdain seems to run deep among rank-and-file Texans, as well.
Texas voters in 2014 and 2015 overwhelmingly agreed to provide the Texas Department of Transportation with billions of dollars in new revenue from various streams. The ballot language, however, said the money could not be used for toll roads or toll lanes.
Gov. Greg Abbott — who campaigned on fixing Texas roads without raising taxes, and who appoints the five commissioners overseeing the state’s transportation department — promised Texans highway capacity would increase throughout the state without new toll lanes financing construction.
All of this might sound appealing to Texans who don’t want to be re-taxed every time they hit the highway. But it also begs a question: If not through toll revenue, how will the state complete the Grand Parkway, a long-awaited, much-needed major east-west thoroughfare for this area?
The Grand Parkway’s southern segment is an important piece of League City’s future. People interested in the city’s continued growth want the Grand Parkway’s southern run built whether it’s a toll road or not.
The projected $125 million highway segment stretching from Interstate 45 at state Highway 646 to state Highway 35 in Alvin would cut through a 10-mile swath of League City land ripe for growth.
“It’s one of the largest stimuli to change the land use that League City has,” said Councilman Larry Millican, who also serves on the Houston-Galveston Area Council transportation committee.
The Grand Parkway, state Highway 99, is an unfinished loop around the greater Houston area. The Texas Department of Transportation is conducting a traffic and toll revenue study.
Much of the resistance to toll roads is justified. But League City leaders are justifiably concerned there might be few other options to pay for completing the Grand Parkway.
The pay-as-you go method to fund highways began to fade under Gov. George W. Bush and his successor, Rick Perry, who used debt financing and tolling for revenue to prevent lawmakers from having to prioritize spending, the advocacy group Texans for Toll-free Highways argues.
That group argues Texans already pay both federal and state gas taxes and vehicle registration and other taxes and fees to build and maintain our highways. Charging motorists again is double taxation, the group argues. Imposing tolls on highways forces consumers to pay twice for the same stretch of road: a gas tax and a toll tax.
“Since its inception, the Federal Interstate System and Texas State Highway System have been primarily funded with motor fuel taxes (the gas tax – 18.4 cents federal, 20 cents state). Gas taxes have been the primary user fee, but the current tax has remained unchanged since 1993 (federal) and 1991 (state).”
Neither the federal nor state gasoline tax adjusts with inflation, causing a structural revenue shortfall leading Congress and state lawmakers scrambling to shore up highway funds, according to the group.
But there’s more. Nearly 47 percent of the state gasoline tax is diverted to non-road purposes, 25 percent of it is dedicated to public schools per constitutional amendment, according to Texans for Toll-free Highways. In addition, all of the sales tax on vehicles — $3.3 billion a year — goes into the general fund and isn’t allocated to roads.
The argument isn’t about whether Texas needs to invest in highways in general or the Grand Parkway in particular. The argument is how to pay for it. New U.S. Census data show Texas is growing faster than any other state. That growth requires more investment in infrastructure.
The Grand Parkway is vital to this region. Not completing it isn’t an option and voters shouldn’t let it be. They also shouldn’t allow other forces to frame the debate as “toll road or no road.”
Local voters should press state leaders to find a fair and equitable way to pay for it, to dedicate money collected for road improvements to road improvement and not let politics and rhetoric slam the brakes on this long-awaited project.
Laura Elder
