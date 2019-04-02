Not every issue in Galveston has to be a knife fight. It’s time for top management and boards of the city, Park Board of Trustees and the Port of Galveston to have collegial discussions about policies and plans that affect pretty much everyone living and doing business on the island, particularly related to the cultivation and management of tourism.
While that sentiment might seem obvious, its execution has been elusive as the city’s various agencies over decades have worked in silos. But such collegial conversations are more important than ever as the Port of Galveston continues to attract cruise business.
Kelly de Schaun, executive director of island tourism promoter of the Park Board of Trustees, might have rubbed city and port leaders the wrong way earlier this month when she argued that a plan by the port and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to build a $100 million third cruise ship terminal at the Port of Galveston — one that could potentially double the number of embarking passengers on the island — might not be the best thing for the island. That sounds like heresy in a city that fought so long and hard to win that cruise business.
The port’s master plan estimates the number of cruise passengers will more than double by 2038, bringing in 4.9 million people a year, according to the document.
Think about that. That’s a lot of visitors.
The cruise industry has been good to Galveston and the port, which each year derives a growing percentage of revenues from those passenger liners.
Island shops and restaurants benefit, too. The port, which isn’t supported by taxpayers, is doing what it’s supposed to do when it woos the cruise business.
But the park board, which maintains beaches and is tasked with promoting tourism, is meant to watch the backs of tourism related businesses, including hotels and other ventures dependent on visitors.
The island’s booming cruise industry is driving development of mid-priced hotels from League City to Galveston, not to mention short-term rentals. But it also might be creating a glut of rooms that are mostly empty in the week and full on the weekends. That’s a problem and only one of the complications of being home to a booming cruise port.
There are cautionary tales out there, courtesy of cities who didn’t plan ahead to manage tourism.
Some of Europe’s most popular tourist destinations are dealing with congestion, pollution and skyrocketing property prices driven by hotels and vacation rentals, and residents are demanding that local officials do more to protect their interests from the effects of tourism, according to a January 2017 report in trade publication Travel Weekly.
Barcelona, for example, argues tourism isn’t an “inexhaustible resource that can grow unfettered and without repercussions,” according to the article. And the report goes on to say the travel industry is increasingly under pressure to become a part of the solution or risk being ostracized.
So, de Schaun isn’t wrong in lamenting the lack of coordination in a port plan that calls for luring thousands of more cruise passengers to the island each year. And Port Director Rodger Rees isn’t wrong about extolling the virtues of the cruise industry, noting cruise passengers bring money to the island.
But, as de Schaun said, the port, the city and the park board should be planning ways to encourage people to stay in the city before and after their cruises and spend more money on the island, lest hundreds, if not thousands of hotel rooms sit empty during the week in shoulder seasons.
“We would like to do some cooperative marketing campaigns,” de Schaun said. “There’s an opportunity to communicate to the cruise passengers as soon as they book.”
The city’s leaders have made great strides in trying to make the city’s key entities work together for financial efficiencies. But it should go further, encouraging key principals to meet often and share ideas and concerns about issues that affect us all. This isn’t about hiring dueling consultants and creating more useless, expensive studies. It’s about managers on the same team working together, which doesn’t cost much, unless they don’t.
• Laura Elder
