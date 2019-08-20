This summer’s heatwave is still scorching most of the country, including those of us here in Galveston County. With temperatures hitting dangerous highs, it’s always a good thing to know how to stay cool in the dog days of summer.
On Sunday, Galveston saw record heat for the day with a morning low of 86 degrees Fahrenheit and an afternoon high of 96 degrees, exceeding the previous record temperatures for the day, said Stan Blazyk, our resident weather expert.
According to Blazyk, temperatures so far this month have averaged 3.3 degrees above normal in Galveston, and 4.0 degrees above in League City. This, combined with the fact that both locations have received less than half the amount of precipitation normally expected through the first 12 days of August, more or less sums up our current situation weather-wise.
It’s hot out there.
Risks of getting too hot in warm weather include dehydration, and a variety of heat-related illnesses including heat stress, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, or even heat stroke. Dr. Sally Robinson, who writes a health column for parents in our paper, has a really good column in today’s paper (page C1) about protecting your children during warm weather. You should take the time out to read it and adhere to the suggestions selected to help keep your children cool this summer.
Here are a few tips on how to keep cool during warm weather in any season:
• Stay hydrated by drinking lots of water, even if you’re not thirsty.
• Try to be as “cool as a cucumber” by choosing cooling foods such as salads, fresh raw food, vegetables and fruit. Try not to eat meat and protein-heavy foods during the heat of the day.
• Choose meals that don’t need you to utilize the oven or stove. Try grilling instead.
• Stay out of the sun when it’s at its hottest, which is normally between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Try to schedule outdoor activities later in the evening during hot summer days.
• Wear sunscreen with a minimum of SPF15; if you’re spending a day at the beach or know you’re going to be outside for an extended amount of time, SPF30 is a better option.
• Wear lighter, loose-fitting clothing such as cotton and linen shorts and short-sleeved shirts. Wide-brimmed hats are also a good and fashionable choice to help block dangerous sun rays from your face, head and ears.
• At home use fans, air conditioning, and curtains to help keep your house cool. If you have ceiling fans rotate them counter-clockwise, which will create a wind-chill breeze effect keeping you and your company cooler.
Hopefully, some of these tips can help keep you and yours cool for the remainder of the summer season, which ends Sept. 22. Have other suggestions? We’d like to hear them. Send us your tips by dropping us a letter in 200 words or less and send to us at letters@galvnews.com.
Angela Wilson
