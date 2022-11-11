After having done some hammering in these columns on federal lawmakers for inaction in what’s clearly a plague of theft and fraud in local mail service, we’re gratified today to be reporting about action.
We owe U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and U.S. Rep. Randy Weber a note of thanks for intervening in a problem Daily News journalists have spent the past six months or so attempting to expose and explain.
The editors had demanded federal lawmakers get involved.
They did so Friday in a pointed, official way.
At issue is the fact that an undetermined number of checks have been stolen after being mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston, or at Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
The Daily News series Checks in the Mail found that from Jan. 1, 2020 to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million, according to documents The Daily News obtained through the Texas Public Information Act and interviews with victims.
Those cases almost certainly represent only a fraction of the checks gone missing while in custody of the Postal Service, based on interviews with local victims and bankers.
And checks aren’t the only problem. Daily News readers have told us about new cell phones and other small, expensive items vanishing in the mail.
And some local victims told The Daily News their bank accounts had been cleaned out and they hadn’t been able to recover the money.
There are also troubling implications about identity theft.
It’s bad when a check goes missing and reemerges after being altered and fraudulently negotiated. But what about all the checks that have vanished and have not re-appeared? Are they being used for something even more pernicious than simple fraud?
That’s no idle worry because some leading experts attribute these crimes to highly sophisticated international syndicates that buy and sell the checks on the so-called darknet.
The experts warn personal information harvested from stolen checks provides thieves with fodder to steal identities and cause all kinds of financial harm.
The crimes also are harming local businesses because they impede cash flow, meaning businesses can’t get paid or pay their own bills efficiently.
And local bankers told The Daily News recovering money stolen from their customers was a daunting process that costs their businesses both time and money.
Cruz and Weber on Friday morning officially asked the U.S. Postal Service for information about mail theft and check fraud in Southeast Texas — in Galveston in particular.
Lawmakers provided the newspaper with an advanced copy of the letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, Chief Postal Inspector Gary R. Barksdale, Inspector General Tammy Whitcomb Hull and David Camp, Texas District 2 manager.
For that, we also are grateful.
The letter seeks answers by Dec. 2 to nine questions about the crimes:
• What is the status of any USPS investigations regarding postal theft in Southeast Texas?
• What methods are being used to investigate the mail theft at the Bob Lyons Post Office?
• Has the USPS documented an increase in mail theft complaints in recent years? If so, please share the data you have compiled related to these complaints.
• Does the Houston-Galveston region have a higher postal theft rate than other areas across the country? If not, how does it rank?
• How many complaints of check washing or mail theft has the Postal Inspection Service or Office of the Inspector General received related to the Galveston Post Office?
• Is the USPS partnering with local and/or federal law enforcement to investigate these crimes? If so, what actions are they taking to combat this issue?
• What operational changes has USPS made or is planning to make at the Galveston Post Office location or other area facilities to address check washing or mail theft?
• What steps can people take to better protect themselves from postal theft?
• Where can people go to report issues of postal theft?
We wish the lawmakers better luck getting answers to these questions than we have had. We would add questions about how well the master keys that allow postal employees to open and secure collection and relay boxes, apartment panels, outdoor parcel lockers, neighborhood delivery and collection boxes are accounted for at Bob Lyons Post Office.
That’s an incidental detail, though.
The letter from Cruz and Weber was a major step toward correcting this obvious problem.
We asked and they acted. For that, we are thankful.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.