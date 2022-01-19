Jan. 31 is the last day to register to vote in the March 1 primaries. Your application has to be received in the voter registrar’s office or postmarked 30 days before an election in order for you to be eligible to vote in that election.
There’s really no excuse not to register. As long as you’re a United States citizen; a resident of the county you’re applying to register in; at least 18 years old on Election Day; not incarcerated or on parole or probation for a felony charge; and not declared to be mentally incapacitated, you can register.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
