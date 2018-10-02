Why not? And does it make sense?
Those are the questions everyone should be asking as the Galveston Housing Authority seeks federal approval to build 50 public housing units in Texas City as part of a requirement to replace units demolished 10 years ago after Hurricane Ike.
The authority has submitted plans to build 50 public housing units in Texas City, a move one low-income housing advocate said violates agreements made soon after the storm.
Galveston still must build 287 units of public housing to meet a requirement to replace 569 units demolished after being flooded in the 2008 hurricane.
The authority in June submitted a proposal to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to build 50 of 287 units in Texas City, Executive Director Mona Purgason said. The Texas City authority had approached Galveston with the idea, she said.
The plan is an amendment to a proposal submitted to the federal department in May, which suggests 100 scattered-site units north of Broadway, 100 units south of Broadway and another 87 units at yet-to-be determined locations, according to the authority’s draft submission.
“We have a shovel-ready project in Texas City,” Purgason said.
In considering why not and does it make sense, all parties involved should tune out the vitriol and racially charged sentiment that has surrounded rebuilding Galveston’s public housing for years. They should also tune out arguments of Austin-based Texas Low Income Housing Information Services that building 50 public housing units on the mainland fails to meet legal standards. If HUD approves it, it meets legal standards.
It was, after all, the Austin advocates who helped create the long-sputtering program to replace public housing with scattered sites.
The Galveston City Council in 2012 approved a resolution supporting development of 388 scattered-site units under a plan drafted by the General Land Office and the Austin advocates. The plan called for Galveston Housing Authority to manage the development of two mixed-income complexes, while the land office would manage the scattered sites.
The land office and HUD forced the city to accept the plan. The coercion was necessary and justified, The Daily News argued at the time. But the government could just as easily have forced the city to return to the originally locally developed plan that called for more mixed-income units and only 50 scattered sites. Instead, the feds adopted a plan favored by the Austin-based advocates.
The locally controlled mixed-income developments are complete, have been for a couple of years, and are successful.
What’s not even near complete is the scattered-site part under land office control. It took the land office about four years to even issue requests for proposals for its part of the rebuilding plan.
Meanwhile, nothing about the scattered-site effort is working out to be anything like the plan.
The Austin-based advocates, for example, assured everyone the scattered-site units would be operated by “qualified, competent, mission-driven nonprofit” groups for “no less than 75 years,” that all units would be taxed or pay amounts to the city in lieu of taxes and tenants would have the option to buy the units.
None of that is true.
The land office is paying for-profit developers — many with no experience at anything, much less at housing the poor — about $15 million to build, manage and own the first 97 housing units. Rather than being public housing for 75 years, they’ll be public housing for 15 years.
Under the 2012 plan, the local housing authority was not to be involved at all in the scattered-site program. Now, the local housing authority is responsible for almost 300 scattered-site units, which would mean they won’t be on the tax rolls.
Meanwhile, demand for public housing has changed in 10 years.
Last week, Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said the city was struggling to verify demand for another 287 units.
But Texas City can justify it and is willing to meet that demand.
So, rather than drag out the debate or further delay the program with legal disputes from an Austin-based advocacy group, everyone should ask why not Texas City? And does it make sense?
And they might find the answer makes more sense than anything about how this program has come along.
• Laura Elder
