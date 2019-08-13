Marigold

Marigold is a young, energetic lab mix who loves to play ball. She’d love to join you on your daily walk or jog. Unless she is adopted before then, Marigold will be available for free adoption on Clear the Shelter Day at Friendswood Animal Control on Saturday.

If you want to make a difference in the community by helping our local animal shelters, you’ll get your chance to do just that on Saturday.

Most of the local animal shelters across Galveston County will be participating in the fourth annual Clear the Shelters pet adoption event, spearheaded by NBC and Telemundo-owned stations.

The nationwide pet adoption drive, which has found homes for more than 250,000 pets since its inception, is a community-driven effort to match animals with loving and permanent homes.

Traditionally on Clear the Shelters Day, most pet adoptions are free — or prices are reduced significantly — with adopters receiving all regular adoption services such as a veterinary exam, vaccines, testing, microchipping and spay or neuter surgery.

Friendswood Animal Control will participate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 3000 W. Parkwood Ave. in Friendswood. All pet adoptions and services Saturday will be free. For information, visit friendswood.com/animal-control or call 281-996-3390.

“We have a large facility in Friendswood, but several times a year we are at, or over capacity, as we are now because of kitten season,” Amy Castro, a volunteer coordinator for Friendswood Animal Control, said. “We have many kittens in foster homes right now that we’d love to get into their forever homes. This event is coming at just the right time.”

On the island, the Galveston Island Humane Society will participate in Clear the Shelters Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 6814 Broadway in Galveston. Their fees will be waived on most adoptable pets. And, if you want to get a sneak peek of the pets, visit galvestonhumane.org or call 409-740-1919.

Typically, in the spring, local shelters see an uptick in puppies and kittens, but there has been a substantial increase in cats and kittens going to the Galveston County Animal Resource Center, said Amber Adams, director of animal services.

Since July 1, the ARC has had more than 450 animals come through its door, she said.

The center will be offering $5 adoptions for all cats and dogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 3412 25th Ave. N. in Texas City. For information, email arc@gchd.org or call 409-948-2485.

“We are thrilled to once again participate in this wonderful event,” Adams said. “And, thanks to generous donations to our Sponsor-A-Heart fund, we’re able to offer adoptions for just $5.”

If you’re in a position to help the local shelters out by adding a new member to your family, Saturday is the day to take advantage of it all for a great cause.

• Angela Wilson

