Santa Fe Independent School District’s practice of editing the public comment part of its meeting out of publicly available video recordings is disturbing. It’s almost Orwellian.
If you remember in George Orwell’s classic novel “1984,” the Ministry of Truth’s charge was to alter or edit historical records to reflect the image those in political control wanted to project. Big Brother had a vested interest in controlling both the current message and record being chronicled into the history books.
The school district is deleting public comments and other sections from the publicly available video recordings of its public meetings. If you’re a member of the public who happened to attend one of them, you know these recent meetings have been contentious and emotional because of fatal shootings at the high school on May 18.
At times, parents and others have attended the meetings demanding answers and resignations of school board and district staff members.
Some parents have been upset after watching the sanitized version of meetings online — and rightly so.
Scot Rice, whose wife, Flo, was injured during the shooting, said parents who attended the district board meeting earlier this month and spoke during the public comments section wanted to see the video.
“They’re editing us out like it never happened,” he said. “Let’s say you move here from a different town and want to see what happened at a meeting. You can’t even get an accurate report.”
No matter whether those commentators have been right or wrong, justified or not, they spoke. That’s just a fact and their comments should be part of the video history of the meeting.
District officials argue otherwise.
“Santa Fe ISD began recording meetings and placing them on the website in August,” Patti Hanssard, assistant superintendent for human resources and public relations, wrote in an email to The Daily News.
“We made an initial decision when we began posting not to include student recognition or public comment in our posts. This decision was made in what we believed to be the best interest of student confidentiality.”
School districts are not required to provide video of their public meetings. The state’s open meetings laws require only that they either tape record or keep written minutes. The open meetings law might very well be trailing technology and communication practices, however, and might need an update.
And the letter of the law isn’t the only thing public organizations should heed. The spirit of law is about government openness and transparency in all cases unless there are extremely compelling reasons keep the public in the dark. Those are rare, and should be.
There is no compelling public interest in this case. The district’s vague explanation about student confidentiality just doesn’t cut it.
If the district is going to record video of meetings, it should provide a complete record of the event.
Any parent or resident unable to attend a public meeting should have the same information and experience as someone who was able to sit in the room that night.
To edit out portions distorts the authenticity of the public meetings and can be misleading to anyone who wishes to watch them two days — or two years — later. By continuing this practice, the district is creating a false public record and altering the history of an actual public event. Parents and residents should be up in arms if the practice continues.
The school district, which was touched by an unimaginable tragedy only four months ago, should be working to be an example of transparent communication with the community at a time when people and emotions remain raw. Anything less is to create and feed a level of distrust that will only delay the healing our community needs.
• Leonard Woolsey
