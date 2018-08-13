We’re happy — and also obliged, considering how much editors have complained about it — to report the Texas Department of Transportation has removed the brick pavers that had plagued the intersection where Teichman Road passes under Interstate 45.
Crews also cut the median projecting southward back by 10 feet or more, giving large commercial vehicles much more room to make the left turn from the eastbound feeder road onto Harborside Drive.
That appears to be the case anyway. A department spokesman was unable to immediately confirm Monday that the current state of median is permanent. There’s a possibility that what we’re seeing today is just a step to returning the battered median to its past configuration — so it can be battered to pieces again.
Let’s all hope that’s not the case, because what’s there today is a vast improvement, making it far less likely that big trucks making the turn will run over the median, pulverizing it into rubble that litters the intersection and creates an endless supply of hard objects waiting to be picked up and hurled by tires.
Not only did that long median and the brick pavers create a hazard for the driving public, it was monument to bad government planning putting unnecessary costs onto the taxpayers. The brick pavers looked nice at first and were installed with the best intentions. They just didn’t work in that spot.
The state had repaired the demolished median — that is, returned it to its original flawed state of being — at least twice before making these most recent changes. That was a stupefying waste of public money.
Before its crews pack up and leave, the department should also correct the north side of the intersection, where trucks trying to turn right onto the freeway entry ramp have carved a wide turn lane by jumping the curbs and driving though the landscaping.
The market has decided how that intersection should be built, the state should just accept that and make it official.
• Michael A. Smith
