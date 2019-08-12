Now that the negotiations between the city and the police association have apparently ended — all that is needed now is the approval from the city council — it is time for the council and park board to kick into high gear getting an interlocal agreement.
The park board and city have been in discussion since last fall about an interlocal agreement — a contract between public bodies — that both hope will clarify their relationship and duties. The interlocal is meant to clarify more than 50 years of contracts between the city and park board.
The interlocal agreement should have been wrapped up a long time ago, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
We agree with Yarbrough.
But attempts to reach the agreement, it seems, has only increased tension between the two organizations and led to questions about the management of two major parks.
The park board was created by city ordinance in 1963, after the state legislature authorized its creation the year before. It’s tasked with maintaining island beaches and promoting Galveston tourism. It maintains city-owned assets such as Stewart and East beaches.
There still are sticking points, and according to some council members, some confusion.
One of the sticking points is who should manage Seawolf and Dellanera RV parks. The park board manages those parks.
But some in city government — including Yarbrough — think the city should be managing Seawolf Park, 100 Seawolf Park Blvd.
The interlocal also proposed a transition plan for Dellanera RV Park, 10901 FM 3005, and several council members said they thought it made sense for the park board to explore having a third-party operate the park.
Other areas of discussion include:
• While the city traditionally cleans streets and the park board cleans beaches, the line between those two jurisdictions is still undefined, especially at beach access points.
• The city council also discussed the possibility of returning the paid seawall parking program to the city. The park board has run the parking program since 2014, after a year of city management.
• Officials have discussed the city taking over disaster relief claims for the board and managing insurance coverage on city assets for the board.
“It’s amazing when you talk and communicate how the sticking points aren’t really sticking points,” Yarbrough said in a July story.
We suggest, then more communication might be the trick to getting the interlocal agreement.
• Dave Mathews
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.