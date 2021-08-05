Magdalena Alvarado shops for back-to-school clothes for her granddaughters Monday, Aug. 1, 2016, at the now-defunct Palais Royal in Galveston. This weekend is Texas’ annual sales tax holiday where no state or local taxes will be charged for certain items like clothing, footwear and school supplies on purchases under $100.
There’s a huge bargain opportunity happening this weekend, and we’re hoping you take advantage of it because it’s the smart thing to do.
Today marks the beginning of the sales tax holiday here in Texas, and it couldn’t have come at a better time for parents and guardians preparing for the upcoming school year, which begins in a few weeks for some and already has started for others.
