The Texas Legislature, hopefully not by mistake, might do something simple and common-sensical.
Lawmakers are considering allowing kids to operate lemonade stands and take a literal part in Lemonade Day.
Lemonade Day is a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to start, own and operate their very own business.
Galveston has a Lemonade Day, so do other cities in the county.
But lemonade stands, by Texas statute, have been banned.
There’s a reason for the statute. Selling homemade drinks in public, without much oversight, can be a health risk for people. Badly produced moonshine, we’ve heard, can cause blindness. Whether that is true is debated, but the reality is badly produced moonshine will make someone feel really, really, really sick. Even moonshiners acknowledge that fact.
There are other health concerns, not only with things we drink but eat.
Hence, we have health codes and county health departments.
But lemonade stands generally are not run by moonshiners. Stands are run by children learning business values, much in the same way mowing a lawn teaches work ethic or baby-sitting teaches the responsibility of caring for someone else.
In our opinion, the intent of the law banning lemonade stands was rooted in a real need to protect the public but was more than a little over-reaching.
The result was police officers were shutting down kids’ lemonade stands. The officers were following the law. The children did not understand.
Legislation passed by the Texas House states lemonade stands would be permitted, but with two conditions.
One, stands could operate on private property. Two, stands can be held in public parks. Obviously, with adult supervision, it is hoped.
Most laws are based on reasonable concerns. But those laws are not always being enforced reasonably – which is not the fault of law enforcement officials, their job is to enforce the law, even those that can appear to be unreasonable.
In the grand scheme of things, kids operating lemonade stands don’t measure up in matters of great importance to lawmakers measuring how to reform the state’s education system.
Still, Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted for the legislation, saying “it’s a shame that a law for this is even needed.”
In a state that appreciates traditional values, maybe helping children learn the value of operating a budget, honest work and caring for others might be a better lesson than studying for a standardized test.
• Dave Mathews
