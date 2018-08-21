Riding a bicycle on Galveston Island is far from child’s play. In fact, riding on the island can be downright dangerous and deadly.
With two cycling deaths on the island this summer alone, Galveston City Council members appear poised to begin examining the issue. And with the explosion of both vehicles and cyclists on the island roads this year, the timing couldn’t be better.
Councilman David Collins and others on the city council are beginning to go down the road of examining what can actually be done to create a safer environment for residents and tourists who choose to pedal around the island.
Credit is due to the city for including designated bike lanes certain roadways during recent improvements. And, while both drivers and cyclists get familiar with them, there’s much more that can be done to protect everyone on the road.
No ordinance exists in the city of Galveston requiring drivers to give a cyclist a 3-foot buffer of space when passing. Adoption of the 3-foot rule would be an excellent place to begin an effort to make the island safer for cyclists.
Without such a universal standard, police do not have the authority to cite vehicle drivers from brushing dangerously close to cyclists unless — God forbid — contact occurs. The 3-foot rule outside of designated bike lanes must be the groundwork from which the ordinance is based.
Secondly, creating awareness in the community with highly visible signage could serve to emphasize to drivers the possibility of encountering cyclists along the roadways. Bike lanes are nice, but if people don’t understand what they are and how to behave around them, the lanes become confusing.
And when confusion happens between vehicles and cyclists, bad things result.
Signage could go a long way in creating awareness and might lower the potential of incidents between vehicles and cyclists.
And finally, cyclists themselves need to step up and take responsibility for both themselves and the situations they place themselves in while riding.
The city might need to step up enforcement and more aggressively issue citations when riders flagrantly ignore the basic rules of the road, they often do on the island. This should include riding against the flow of traffic, ignoring traffic signals, and riding bikes without proper lights during certain periods.
What Galveston needs is a common sense — one both drivers and cyclists alike can understand and abide by.
The initial lifting does not need to be heavy. Many cities have already researched and developed ordinances to address similar challenges. Examining those could prove helpful and allow the process to move forward more quickly. Galveston may not need the same ordinance as Austin, but the city might find lessons in Houston or as far away as Charleston, S.C.
What is important is to know exactly what the desired outcome is and draft an ordinance with the greatest likelihood of being broadly adopted.
• Leonard Woolsey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.