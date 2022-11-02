What took so long? And tell us more. Those are just the first responses to news an investigation is underway into mail theft and check fraud in Galveston, a more than $1 million enterprise and growing.
News of the investigation came from U.S. Rep. Randy Weber, interviewed briefly by a Daily News reporter in early October.
“There is an ongoing investigation involving leadership with the postal service,” Weber said. “They have boots on the ground and will leave no stone unturned. However, details of the investigation are not being released to ensure thieves do not catch on and alter tactics.”
We’re cautiously encouraged an investigation might be underway, although understandably skeptical. Because aside from the theft, violations of trust and financial wreckage for many, one of the most infuriating aspects of this entire debacle is a universal lack of action and communication by the government and the Postal Service.
And we’re obliged to note The Daily News’ publisher, editor and circulation director met more than a year ago with William Christian of Weber’s staff and explained the whole awful situation of checks going missing from U.S. Mail in Galveston. The editor urged Weber’s office to demand an investigation. Christian suggested a town hall meeting would be a better place to start.
The Daily News disagreed, arguing enough facts had been found to justify foregoing any more fact-finding. But a town hall meeting would be better than nothing. What happened, of course, was nothing — no investigation, no town hall meeting, nothing.
Also, let’s dispatch the notion that informing people about efforts to catch thieves will somehow hurt an investigation. Law enforcement often provides the public with details about investigations and often solicits the public’s help.
No one is asking for details about surveillance and other measures. We’re asking — and have been asking — Weber’s office and the U.S. Postal Service — what they’re doing about the deleterious state of the Bob Lyons Post Office, 5826 Broadway in Galveston.
We’ve been in this rodeo long enough to know a dodge when we see it. Declining to disclose even the broadest details of the reputed investigation is a dodge.
One dodge or another also is all the U.S. Postal Service has managed so far. Every question yields circular, illogical, Kafkaesque responses.
Consider that calls to the U.S. Postal Services’ Office of Investigator General in Houston in attempt to confirm and expand on Weber’s tip were referred to Silvia Torres, public information officer for the U.S. Postal Inspector in Houston.
Torres, however, referred questions back to the Office of Investigator General.
“Any information regarding an internal investigation would need to be addressed by the U.S. Postal Service, Office of Investigator General,” Torres replied.
Meanwhile, thieves abetted by that inaction and evasion are hurting people every day.
A months-long Daily News investigation using documents obtained through the Texas Public Information Act found that from Jan. 1, 2020, to Aug. 14, 2022, the Galveston Police Department took reports of 140 cases of checks stolen after being mailed, altered through a process called washing, and cashed for amounts averaging about $7,000 but reaching as much as $34,221 and totaling more than $1 million.
Based on interviews with numerous victims and local bankers who are forced to manage the fallout, the number of stolen checks is far higher than the number reported to local police, however.
The vast majority of checks stolen and washed and those disappeared and yet to resurface that were confirmed by The Daily News had been mailed at the Bob Lyons Post Office or at the Postal Service drop boxes serviced by that office.
“I can’t help but wonder if it is not an inside job,” Weber said. “You would hate to think that, but there are bad actors in every realm.”
As far as we are concerned, this whole thing is an inside job and there have been nothing but bad actors, in-actors and maybe plain-old actors.
That should anger us all. The U.S. Postal Service owes us transparency, status updates on arrests and open dialogue on investigations and measures it’s taking to stop the fraud and thefts. Our elected officials owe us some real action and oversight.
• Laura Elder
