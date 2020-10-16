One of the most interesting and least reported items of COVID-19 news broke quietly last week when the World Health Organization disclosed its “best estimate” of how many people on Earth had been infected so far in the pandemic.
That estimate was 10 percent of the world’s population, which would be about 780 million people. The number of confirmed cases is only about 35 million.
The implications are profound and add to a growing body of evidence suggesting many steps taken to battle the pandemic were oversteps and that governments at every level should be rethinking how to manage COVID-19.
Most comments about the WHO’s estimate noted that if 10 percent of the world’s population had been infected, then 90 percent had not been and still was vulnerable.
The implication is humans are nowhere near having achieved herd immunity — the point at which enough members of a population have been infected and recovered, or have been vaccinated, that viruses can be kept in check without extraordinary measures such as taken to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
Estimates of what it would take to achieve herd immunity to COVID-19 start at about 60 percent of a population.
The idea of herd immunity has been vilified recently, in a herd-mentality sort of way, to the extent that even mentioning it is uncouth, like belching in public or swearing in earshot of children or nuns. It’s a credible concept, however. Achieving it is why we have vaccines, urge people to use them and seek new ones.
So, noting that only 10 percent of 7.8 billion humans have been infected so far is a valid and important way to think about the WHO’s best estimate.
It’s not the only valid and important way to do so, however.
Another is this way: If the WHO’s 10 percent is correct, and its official COVID-19 death toll is correct at about 1.064 million, then the mortality rate for COVID-19 is a tiny fraction of even the most hopeful previous estimate, which was about 1 percent.
If about 780 million people have been infected, and the official death count of 1.064 million worldwide is even near correct, then the mortality rate is 0.1364 percent, not 1 percent, or 5 percent or anywhere near any of the apocalyptic estimates floating around along with the virus.
That’s not a political statement or any sort of endorsement of any of the ideological slants infecting and deforming every aspect of conversation about the novel coronavirus.
It’s just math, as objective as anything gets, and it’s good news, or ought to be anyway.
Earlier this week, the head of Galveston County Health District, Dr. Phillip Keiser, told a Daily News reporter the WHO’s 10 percent estimate was fairly well in line with the local estimate, which was about 8 percent of county residents had been infected.
The county’s population is about 342,139, according to the U.S. Census, 8 percent of which is 27,371. About 12,000 cases have been confirmed in the county, resulting in 148 deaths and generating a case mortality rate of about 1 percent, which is very high compared to something like the flu.
If the estimated 8 percent infection rate is correct, however, the actual mortality rate is 0.54 percent; about half the case mortality rate.
When the world first became aware of this new virus, the sky was the limit on estimates about how lethal it might be. The WHO staked out a possible mortality range between 1 percent and 25 percent, which was using numbers to say “who knows?”
Given that, a maximum response could be justified.
Almost eight months later, we know more and should know better. Is there any reason to believe that anywhere near even 1 percent of the infected might die? After almost a year and more than three-quarters of a billion cases, that seems unlikely.
Likewise, the overwhelming demand for hospital services never happened in the vast majority of places. Instead, hospitals across the nation felt existential pressure from the steps taken to protect them.
It’s absolutely true that the more people who become infected with coronavirus, the more people will die, no matter how slightly above zero the mortality rate is.
It’s absolutely true that allowing cases to climb unchecked could very well overwhelm hospitals and cause avoidable death and misery.
No matter how low the mortality rate actually is, or how high the percentage of fortunate people who have few or no symptoms at all, we should continue to take reasonable, effective steps to slow the virus’ spread.
The question is where does reasonable begin and, more importantly, where does it end? Was it reasonable and necessary in retrospect to cut our economy off at the knees; to put millions out of work; force thousands to loot their retirement accounts to delay homelessness; send the national debt soaring?
Was it necessary and reasonable to send people on the edge into poverty and those already poor even deeper into the pit?
Is there a point of negative return at which steps taken to prevent death and misery cause more of it than the virus likely would? That seems very likely. We know more people than usual have died this year for reasons other than COVID-19. Deaths from cancer, stroke, heart failure, suicide and other violence long associated with economic dysfunction and desperation are up in statistically significant numbers.
Among the things we need is to emerge from the partisan fog blurring this issue, to reject the diametric roles both political poles are attempting to assign us — the science-denying, card-carrying member of the Flat Earth Society or the terrified snowflake happy at home in the fetal position for life — and summon the courage to see this threat for what it is, and what it is not.
• Michael A. Smith
